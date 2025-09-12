The Democrat party finds itself in a crisis of credibility so deep that even its most loyal defenders can no longer deny the truth.

An institution that once styled itself as the voice of the working man now clings to power with methods more fitting for corporate advertising campaigns than grassroots politics. The latest example is a program known as the Chorus Creator Incubator, a secretive initiative revealed last month. It offers influencers up to $8,000 a month to push Democrat talking points. The catch? They must keep quiet about where the money comes from and agree to restrictions on their content.

The scheme is not about persuasion in the open arena of ideas, but about controlling narratives through covert paychecks.

It comes at a time when Democrats are at record lows in popularity. A CNN poll in March showed the party’s favorability rating collapsing to just 29 percent, the lowest point in modern history. That same month, NBC News confirmed the downward spiral, finding Democrat positives among registered voters at only 27 percent, the weakest showing since 1990. By August, The Wall Street Journal reported the approval rating at 33 percent, with nearly two-thirds of Americans holding an unfavorable view, a level of rejection not seen in decades.

This wave of unpopularity is not confined to the party label itself.

Congressional Democrats, who hope to regain the majority in 2026, are facing numbers that border on catastrophic. Quinnipiac University polling in July put their job approval at just 19 percent, an all-time low, while congressional Republicans hit a record high at 33 percent. That same month, YouGov and the Economist found only 30 percent of Americans held a favorable view of Democrats in Congress, with 62 percent registering disapproval. Such figures point to a party less poised for resurgence than for deeper marginalization.

The underlying reason for these grim numbers is economic failure.

A CNBC survey in August registered the Democrat party’s net favorability at -32, one of the worst ratings in thirty years, as voters punished the party for persistently high costs and weak growth. This came on the heels of what The Wall Street Journal reported in July: Republicans enjoy a ten-point trust advantage over Democrats on the single most pressing issue, namely inflation. Gallup’s 2024 election polling made clear just how decisive the economy is, with 52 percent of voters calling candidates’ economic positions extremely important. That’s the highest share since the Great Recession.

Families have reason to care so much. For years, Democrat leadership in blue states has pushed ever-higher taxes and tighter regulations, forcing businesses and workers to seek relief elsewhere. IRS data analyzed this summer revealed that states like California and New York are losing over $100 billion in adjusted gross income every year to states such as Florida and Texas, where Republican policies welcome capital, innovation, and opportunity.

This is not an abstract statistic. It is the migration of prosperity itself, out of Democrat strongholds and into red states that embody a freer, more pro-growth vision.

Against this backdrop, Democrats’ willingness to bankroll influencers in secret looks like a confession of bankruptcy, not just economic but moral. Unable to defend their record on open terms, they now hope to buy illusion through social media feeds, disguising paid messaging as organic conviction. The strategy is cynical, and it betrays contempt for the very voters Democrats claim to champion.

The truth is that Americans are not fooled. Poll after poll reveals a population fully aware of where their struggles come from and who has offered answers. Under Republican leadership, particularly during Trump’s renewed tenure, voters see tax relief, energy independence, and job growth as tangible realities. By contrast, Democrats deliver spiraling costs, hollow promises, and now, digital disinformation campaigns disguised as influencer content.

The Chorus Creator Incubator is not just a marketing ploy; it is a symbol. It captures a party that has lost the ability to persuade and has turned instead to deception. It reflects leaders unwilling to reckon with the consequences of their policies, clinging instead to shadows and secret contracts. A party with confidence in its ideas would never need to pay people to pretend to believe in them.

As 2026 approaches, the stakes grow sharper. Americans have made clear that the economy is their foremost concern, and they are increasingly convinced that Democrats cannot be trusted to handle it. The Democrat party’s record-low popularity is not a temporary setback; it is the inevitable result of decades of economic mismanagement and the arrogance of leaders who will stop at nothing to disguise their failures.

At a time when ordinary Americans demand transparency, accountability, and relief, Democrats offer secrecy, manipulation, and decline. That is not leadership. It’s collapse.

Dr. Joseph Ford Cotto hosts and produces News Sight, speaking the data-driven truth about economic and political issues that impact you. During the 2024 presidential election, he created the Five-Point Forecast, which correctly predicted Trump’s national victory and the outcome in all swing states. The author of numerous nonfiction books, Cotto holds a doctorate in business administration and is a Lean Six Sigma Certified Black Belt. During 2014, HLM King Kigeli V of Rwanda bestowed a hereditary knighthood upon him. It was followed by a barony the next year.

Image from Grok.