Charlie Kirk: Where is the soul of America?

The hits to one’s heart have been overwhelming.

From the brutal, stabbing death of the beautiful Ukrainian refugee, Iryna Zarutska, to the incomprehensible single shot murder of the brilliant Charlie Kirk, America is hurting. At least for most of us.



Murder is always a shocking event.

But Charlie’s is different. In Jewish religion, there is a belief that angels walk amongst us. They do not know of their special powers, nor do mere mortals recognize their special gifts.



Undoubtedly, Charlie was one of these angels. Surely he did not know of his biblical assets. His young adult self-motivated-life was defined as talking to young people and espousing the value of civil dialogue.

Charlie traveled with his own security team. Yet, clearly, they were not enough.

Unfortunately, they might have assumed that being located in Utah provided innate safety.

That was magical thinking.

And deadly wrong.



Other events, draconian events, are also in play.

It seems that those in power must also be aware that when hordes of uneducated foreign-speaking illegals barge into the United States, some with evil intent, bad things happen.

When foreign students enroll at United States campuses primarily to protest against Jewish students and the United States, bad things also happen.



But these are only part of the problem.

Radicals know that college campuses are the heartbeat of reaching youth in the country and converting them into hated: Self-hatred as Americans, hatred of religion, hatred of those who follow the opposite political party, and hatred of capitalism which has brought millions out of poverty. They are bastions of the denouncement of free speech and the hatred of spectacular individual success.



So what do Iryna and Charlie have in common?

Clearly the genesis of their murders were dissimilar. However in certain quarters, reactions were disgustingly alike.

For starters, her August 22 death wasn’t reported for more two weeks until Fox News exposed it.

After news of Iryna’s horrific murder came out, the Mayor of Charlotte, North Carolina incredulously down played any empathy for her life, showing more empathy for her accused murderer and someone even started a gofundme account for the killer. Thankfully, the fund was quickly taken down.



Charlie died as he authentically lived: calmly debating, always respectful. But similarly, as with the disrespect shown Iryna’s passing, some on the left disgustingly degraded Charlie’s life. An MSNBC newscaster actually had the nerve to blame Charlie’s dialogue as the cause of his own demise. Fortunately, he was fired.



And so, as we move into the midnight hour, it is imperative that these gut-wrenching murders force a national reset: of morals; of protection of citizens over criminals; and, a thorough vetting of political candidate’s intelligence and ethical behavior over good looks and slick verbiage.



May Charlie Kirks name always be for a blessing.

Image: Gage Skidmore, via Wikipedia // CC BY-SA 2.0 Deed