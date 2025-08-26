Wolf Blitzer cries 'wolf' about D.C.

Recently, CNN's Wolf Blitzer posted a photo of an armored military vehicle parked near Union Station in Washington, D.C.

This is what I saw when I drove by Washington DC’s Union Station this morning. pic.twitter.com/jHpfU5ubMz — Wolf Blitzer (@wolfblitzer) August 20, 2025

If questioned about motive, Blitzer will claim that he isn't taking a position on the visual but merely depicting what he saw. He will claim he is doing what an old-fashioned reporter should do: report facts and allow the consumer to infer. He will point to the caption of his post that merely stated what he saw and nothing more.

But those familiar with Blitzer and CNN can easily infer the narrative he was attempting to push. The implicit narrative is that President Trump is a dictator. Under the Trump administration, the U.S. has become a police state, such that armies are marching across civilian territory and probably persecuting minorities.

Blitzer is hoping that his picture will trigger the acute paranoia of his disgruntled liberal X followers, and they will extrapolate on the visuals and think the following as sweat drips off their brow and they shudder with fear

"Trump isn't pretending anymore; we are like North Korea."

"First, he silences the media by suing CBS and ABC for millions, and now this. We are no longer a democracy."

"Trump targeted educational institutions (Harvard) and media figures (Stephen Colbert being sacked), now he's going after minorities."

"This is exactly how it began in Germany during the 1930s."

Some among Blitzer's affluent, fearful followers may even consider moving to countries in Europe that they think espouse liberal values. In these EU countries, the aspiring Trump-hating migrants may be arrested for a social media post, be violently attacked by criminal gangs, or be rendered shivering in the cold following a power cut due to their government's overreliance on 'green energy', or be under house arrest following a lockdown. But at least they won't experience nightmares when they see army personnel in civilian areas.

Now for some facts that the likes of Blitzer are allergic to.

Earlier this month, President Trump used emergency powers to take control of the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C. He deployed National Guard soldiers and seconded federal law enforcement officials to the capital.

Over the years, not due to misgovernance but rather the absence of governance and 'compassionate' policing policies advocated by liberal governmental authorities, Washington, D.C., has become a haven for criminal elements. Violent crime is rampant. The sight of homeless individuals injecting themselves with drugs or engaging in other varieties of unruly behavior is common.

In response to this, Democrat propagandists such as the apparatchiks at NPR will cite statistics to downplay the crisis that plagues D.C.

They will concede by admitting that D.C. witnessed "an increase in crime after the pandemic" and "murders in particular rose sharply in D.C. until the end of 2023."

But then they will cite reports from the Justice Department to claim that "violent crime in the city hit a 30-year low last year. City data shows homicides are down by more than 10%, robbery by almost 30%, and carjackings are down nearly 40%."

These numbers do not reveal the impact of the loss; maybe some among the murdered were sole breadwinners of the family, maybe some were great innovators or public servants, or someone who aimed to make something of their lives.

Citing statistics is worthless and even insensitive; it gives the impression that it doesn't matter that some lost their lives or were subjected to violence because the trend is declining.

Now, about Wolf Blitzer.

He is among the foremost Democrat propagandists.

Some claim that the likes of them have a liberal bias. But the word 'bias' is insufficient to describe the manner in which the likes of Blitzer cover the news. Bias means inclination.

But the personnel at CNN, such as Wolf Blitzer, are not inclined toward the Democrats; they are the Democrats. Organizations such as the New York Times or CNN, or MSNBC function like departments within the Democrat party. While the likes of Blitzer function as Democrats' PR personnel. They not only have identical spin for any given issue, they even have identical pharasology. The late great Rush Limbaugh often played a montage of how various Democrat pundits across organizations used the same words for any given occurrence.

Blitzer is among the sly propagandists who deliver the news in a deadpan fashion and seldom says something overtly hateful or blatantly partisan, but the mask occasionally slips off.

In the following clip, Blitzer shows his true colors.

Credit CNN - but of course. Paint the criminal as the victim. pic.twitter.com/nzlLoA1qUz — Shannon 🇺🇸I stand with America (@thewriterme) August 23, 202

Blitzer's "monotone, his mostly empty promises of “major breaking news” and his gutless interviews" was the topic of a hit piece in another Democrat mouthpiece Politico.

Most Democrat propagandists remain insulated from the impact of liberal policies.

Hence, their attitude is sanctimonious.

These propagandists advocate against the police because they have armed security personnel guarding their offices and residences. They downplay crime and are more compassionate towards criminals rather than victims because they assume their lives will remain unaffected, and they can virtue signal. The propagandists support open borders because their lives remain unaffected due to the influx of illegal aliens; they won't suffer job losses or suffer due to crimes committed by illegal aliens.

This hypocrisy is blatant, but they do not care and probably don't even realize it. Perhaps dwelling for prolonged periods in an echo chamber does this.

Blitzer lives in a luxury property in Washington. He most likely lives in a gated community, which is behind imposing walls and is protected by armed security personnel. In his mind, he won't ever be affected by the crime on the streets of D.C that regular people struggle with every day. Hence, he virtue signals by posting a picture of D.C. as if it is a visual from a Costa-Gavras film.

What the likes of Wolf should have been doing is focusing on the crime and pressuring authorities to act. They should have been aggressively reminding the authorities that even one homicide, robbery, or carjacking is unacceptable. They should have covered the lives of every victim who suffered from the lawlessness in D.C. to shame the authorities.

Alas, those who should have been watchdogs for the public have become lapdogs of the establishment.

The responses to Blitzer's X post demonstrate that most comprehended his tactics and gave him a befitting reply.

And this bothers you because you were hoping to see drug-addled bums screaming obscenities at people and crapping on the sidewalk? https://t.co/yci1BpvHlR — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 20, 2025

“Oh no, the people who serve our country!” https://t.co/cVMDzrYxCv — Philip Reichert (@PhilipReichert) August 20, 2025

Wait, you saw the DC National Guard?



That’s crazy — GeroDoc (@doc_gero) August 20, 2025

You did not get mugged did you? — Mícheál MacRodáin 🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@sfdoc110) August 20, 2025

I voted for this EXACTLY. Makes my heart go pitter patter. Thank you @POTUS pic.twitter.com/DqM5cQnJuN — JEC (@JEC1916) August 20, 2025

The responses prove that the sun is setting on these propagandists.

