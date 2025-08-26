Global warming zealots keep the crusade going strong

The fear-mongers on climate change are alive and well. The compliant media just repeat this made-up garbage every day, without questions. They should be embarrassed by such abject stupidity.

Take a look at this article from July:

Sounding the alarm over the financial impact for UK households, the Autonomy Institute thinktank said that climate-induced price increases for everyday food items risked pushing almost 1 million people into poverty without urgent government intervention.

And of course the solution is not to eat meat; to drive cars powered by the flammable pollutant lithium; and giving up oil, natural gas, and coal.

That has been the supposed solution for the last fifty years of dire forecasts that have yet to come true. Somehow, as always, the article doesn’t give any scientific data that show that oil, natural gas, and coal cause more floods or droughts, but facts have never mattered to the fear-mongers. All they want is more money to push their agenda.

Maybe the publishers of the article could tell the readers what the inflation each year in the price of food would compound to when it’s 34% over 25 years or 25% over 25 years.

A.I. gives the simple answer: 1.25% per year for 25 years equals 34%, and 0.87% each year gives us 25% after 25 years. That is extremely low inflation which, would lead to less poverty, not more, let alone figuring out the exact number.

Think of the massive inflation under Biden in four years, with exactly the policies these indoctrinators support, and be thankful we got Trump, who gives us sensible policies with reasonably priced energy, the choice of what cars to drive, and no lectures to give up meat.

To determine the total return of 1.25% compounded for 25 years, you need an initial principal amount. Using the future value formula, A = P(1 + r)^n, where P is the principal, r is the annual interest rate (0.0125), and n is the number of years (25), the total value will be approximately 1.34 times the initial principal. For example, a $1,000 deposit would grow to approximately $1,347.03 after 25 years.

Summary: These people are nuts and dangerous. Using oil, natural gas and coal has given us great prosperity and a much longer life, not poverty. Gas engines have allowed the world to be fed, and CO2 has allowed plants to thrive.

Image via Pixabay.