Why Democrats can’t raise money any more

A recent Breitbart headline noted that there are, “‘No magic fixes’ for Democrats as party confronts internal and fundraising struggles.” If you do a generic search for “Democrats losing millions of voters,” you will find a long list of sources to back up the claim, and it’s not just conservatives who are reporting this. Democrats are gasping for air regarding money and voters. Why?

The mystery seems to reside in the minds of leftist and regressive voters who are unfathomably stumped as to why America doesn’t see how right they are about everything. Why don’t we understand that while sex is “assigned” at birth, it’s really mommy’s choice?

Why don’t Americans understand that septum rings, blue hair, potty-mouthed teens, and twenty-something psychopaths are normal? Why can’t we grasp that criminals who kill, terrorize, and rape don’t belong in jail, but on the streets?

Why can’t we see that illegal criminal aliens causing trouble and stealing taxpayer money is just diversity?

As only True Believers can rationalize, maybe they can’t raise money any more because their ideas and passions, which they consider normal, run to the extreme among blue haired, bespectacled, obese trans harridans who scream into their screens at the rest of America whom they believe are “fascists” and “literally Hitler.” They don’t even know the history which would prove them ill-informed.

Could Democrats be struggling because they believe white people are “literally Jim Crow” and “literally the Ku Klux Clan?”

Could they be struggling because they believe that little children are edified and loved through highly sexualized homosexual and drag queen philosophies in their schools where parents are not permitted to go? Or when they are permitted, teachers and school administrators encourage the offenders?

Could they be struggling for money because they insist on the DEI philosophy of hiring and promoting the least qualified over qualified achievers? Could Democrats be hemorrhaging voters and dollars because they hate America, her Constitution, and her white straight conservatives? Hmmm. What a mystery.

Where do I go for an answer as to why Democrats are struggling? The sources of this struggle can be found lying supine, near death, at the doors of academia and the fractured family. Schools teach humanism, where you “find your own truth” and where the Self is to be catered to above all else.

The fractured family is mostly comprised of discontented angry women who feminize their little boys or tell their little girls to find a lesbian partner. Home and school have taught at least two generations that there are no rules, no eternal verities such as honor, decency, decorum, truth, virginity, delayed gratification, and just plain good manners.

Progressivistic woke is cranking out freaks of immorality who came *this* close to destroying America. Now the Democrat party, where these people find safety, is crumbling under the cultural weight of traditionalism, which is making a yuuuge comeback. Normal people hate the woke and are shaking off the chains of oppressive deviancy.

Look at the conservative outrage over Cracker Barrel’s casual disposal of the traditional in favor of wokeism. What you are hearing is the collective American resistance motto, “Not this time, Lefties! Never again!”

Image from Grok.