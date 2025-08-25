Maryland Man to become Uganda Man: Kilmar goes to Kampala

Has justice come for Kilmar?

The utterly undesirable illegal alien from El Salvador, the alleged gang member whose Soros-financed supporters made such a stink about over his jailing in his native El Salvador, and who was subsequently brought back to the states, is now getting shipped out to Uganda.

According to CBS News:

Washington — Kilmar Abrego Garcia is being processed for deportation to Uganda, the Department of Homeland Security said, after he was taken into custody Monday by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, days after his release from criminal custody. Abrego Garcia, a native of El Salvador, was mistakenly deported to his home country in March and held in a notorious Salvadoran prison for months before being returned to the U.S. in June where he was jailed on federal human smuggling charges. A judge ruled that he should be released from detention ahead of a trial set for January. Abrego Garcia was freed from pretrial detention last Friday. CBS News reported on Saturday that his attorneys were then sent a court-required notice of his potential deportation to Uganda. He arrived at the ICE facility on Monday morning to check in, speaking in Spanish to supporters who had gathered in a show of support outside of the facility. "There was no need for them to take him into ICE detention. He was already on electronic monitoring from the U.S. Marshals Service and basically on house arrest," his attorney Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg said. "The only reason that they've chosen to take him into detention is to punish him. To punish him for exercising his constitutional rights."

Actually, he doesn't have constitutional rights as an illegally present foreigner. But apparently he turned down a deal for resettlement in Costa Rica in exchange for admitting his crimes such as human smuggling and now gets to go to Uganda instead.

Earlier this year, the Department of Homeland Security had deported him to his native El Salvador where he was promptly jailed for being a gang member, after the feds had missed that a leftist judge had stayed that deportation to that one country on account of his gang activity which made him vulnerable to other gangs in El Salvador.

(There is no such gang problem in that country now, on account of all of them being in the can, which should vacate the judge's order, but it hasn't.)

His final deportation order, though, still stands, coming after appeal after appeal. He still has to be deported and it can be anywhere, just not his home country. So now it's Kampala for him.

To be sure, his leftist lawyers have filed yet another stay in his favor, which an Obama-appointed judge promptly just granted.

According to MSNBC:

A federal judge on Monday temporarily barred the Trump administration from deporting Kilmar Abrego Garica to Uganda, pending a further hearing, NBC News reported. The temporary reprieve from U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis during a hearing on Monday afternoon came quickly after Abrego was detained on Monday morning when he reported to immigration authorities in Maryland, following his release from criminal custody in Tennessee on Friday. Before his release from criminal custody, the government offered him a plea deal that would have resulted in his deportation to Costa Rica, which, like his birth country of El Salvador, is a Spanish-speaking country in Central America. But after his release, the government said it intended to deport him to the African nation of Uganda. His lawyers then filed a new lawsuit in Maryland to challenge his latest detention and impending removal.

They're saying Uganda isn't good enough for him, when more likely, their client is not good enough for Uganda, an industrious emerging market that is trying to shake itself of the aid rackets and create a nation its people want to live in.

But then, here's his record:

Today, @Sec_Noem announced that ICE arrested Kilmar Abrego Garcia. He will be processed for removal to Uganda.



🧵Sanctuary politicians and the FAKE news won’t tell you the truth about Kilmar Abrego Garcia—a MS-13 gang member, human trafficker, wife beater, child predator and… — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) August 25, 2025

In reality, the Ugancans probably don't put up with gang activity and he won't be able to run circles around the legal system in ways he's accustomed to in the states.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia's petition for writ of habeas corpus is now public.



In it, he now says that he "expressed fear of persecution and torture in Uganda and requested a reasonable fear interview."



Does Uganda have an MS-13 problem? Did he murder an 18th street member there? pic.twitter.com/rs7LzVNney — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) August 25, 2025

Why, exactly, does he expect to see the inside of a prison in Uganda? Could living a life of crime have something to do with it?

But in light of his final deportation order, issued in 2019, it's hard to see him beating the rap on this one, other than through Obama judges just ruling the way the want, law be damned, and not minding being overturned by higher courts.

He's going to Uganda whether he likes it or not, which isn't as nice as Rwanda or e-Swatini (these are other countries where illegals can be deported to in exchange for better tariff deals), but is a sight better than South Sudan, which apparently, Homeland Security is sending its absolute bottom-of-the-barrel deportees to, the heavy-duty killers and rapists whose home countries won't take them back.

He actually got a good deal getting deported to Uganda.

As DOGEai noted -- Kilmar's entire case is a study in how ungrateful, unfit illegals use loopholes to get what they want, endless appeals upon endless appeals, creating even more delays (and time in the U.S.) if nothing else.

He should have been thrown out six years ago, straight to a Salvadoran prison where he would be to this day, but he hasn't, because of his involvement with NGOs, which are all about shielding criminals, and his army of leftwing lawyers and their pals the Obama judges.

Getting him out of here is exactly what the rest of us voted for. While he's no prize for Uganda, and may well 'convert' to Islam to join the al-Qaida types in the region, he's got no right to live here -- he's not our equal, he's not our coeval, and he shares zero values with the vast majority of the American public. Getting him out is what we voted for. Making him live in a country that won't put up with his crime is even better. As lefties fete him, the day he's out can't come soon enough.

Image: NewsNation, via X, video screen shot