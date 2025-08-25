States’ rights and separation of powers are only an issue when a Republican is in office

The media and other Democrats continually protest (quite loudly) about President Trump ignoring states’ rights and separation of powers as he exerts federal control to make America safe again—if you hadn’t seen, the U.S. now ranks 131st on the Global Peace Ranking, falling in the bottom third of the world.

President Trump believes a way to make cities safer is allocating federal resources to support local law enforcement, even in cities that didn’t vote for him and where minorities make up the majority of victims of crimes. Sensible persons would think that governors and mayors would appreciate help to make dangerous cities safer, but these are Democrats through and through. They are protesting far and wide to block Trump from helping. They are calling Trump a fascist and dictator for seeking to help, because they always call him a fascist and dictator. They have a very limited vocabulary. The media and other Democrats are now working very hard to make sure the public doesn’t see that D.C. is much safer under Trump. Facts don’t matter.

(Democrats also passed no bail laws to let career criminals and gang members roam the streets, so they only have themselves to blame for Trump sending in federal cleanup.)

The double standard is egregious: let’s look at how Democrats and the media reacted to federal authority, but when Democrats held the White House.

Obama and Biden went to cities around the U.S. and put limits on what police departments could do with consent decrees. Somehow, we didn’t see protests against federal interference into how cities were run. Obama and Biden weren’t called fascists and dictators, no matter what they did.

Obama and Biden also sued Arizona for securing its own borders:

Obama administration sues Arizona over immigration law The Obama administration on Tuesday sued Arizona over the state's strict new immigration law, attempting to wrestle back control over the issue but infuriating Republicans who said the border required more security.

Yet, there were no protests, and no one said they were violating states rights.

In a seemingly novel thought, President Trump believes that all politicians in the United States, including states and cities, should comply with immigration laws that Congress passed.

When he goes after sanctuary cities and states to comply with immigration laws, he is just following the Constitution and federal law. Yet, when he does that,, the media and other Democrats say he is acting like a dictator and fascist and violating states’ rights, so they protest. Of course, they pretend they are spontaneous protests by the people.

Biden, on the other hand, thought that immigration laws were optional, and opened the floodgates. Somehow, there were no protests from the Democrats when he flooded cities and states with illegals. No matter how many children were lost, separated, trafficked, or killed, the left did not protest.

When Biden was in, AOC did not go to the border and cry at the thought of children being separated. Democrats never went to the border. They clearly didn’t care that laws weren’t being enforced.

Democrats and Congress never asked Biden where he got the money to pay for these foreigners as they were transported throughout the country. We didn’t see a request for money go through Congress.

When Obama dictatorially and unconstitutionally implemented DACA without getting approval from Congress, the media and other Democrats didn’t protest. Nope, they cheered!

The media and other Democrats even hated the sensible executive order by Trump that commercial truckers should have to read English:

Media Hated Trump’s English Proficiency Order for Truckers Before Deadly Florida Crash President Trump issued an Executive Order in April reinforcing a policy, suspended by the Obama Administration, requiring commercial truckers to be able to read traffic and road signs and pass English proficiency tests to receive a Commercial Drivers License.

Now they are silent as an illegal who got a license in California and Washington killed three. I guess all lives don’t matter.

Summary: Democrat presidents are just special.

