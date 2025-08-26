What does Bono know about Israel?

Bono should stick to music. He refers to Israel seeking “revenge” against Hamas?

Just this past week, two dozen Hamas terrorists came out of a tunnel with RPGs, firing guns at Israeli soldiers with the aim to take more hostages. How difficult is it to see that Israel is fighting a war it needs to win? Why, unlike all other countries ever, is Israel not allowed to win a war after it is attacked? This is a unique war. Hamas has created over 300 miles of tunnels, not allowing any of its citizens to seek cover from the war. Their neighbor Egypt refuses to let Gazans escape the war zone while Hamas refuses to let them flee. All wartorn nations have civilians fleeing — Ukraine, Syria, Lebanon, etc. — to let the fighters fight one another, sparing civilians. All but Gaza. Why is no one protesting Egypt for not being a safe haven for Gazan civilians?

Bono says that the Palestinian people “truly seek a path to peace and peaceful coexistence with Israel.” What evidence has he seen of this? None. They have been offered states numerous times and have walked away without making counter-offers. President Clinton blamed Arafat for walking away from his most generous deal.

The Palestinian people support Hamas. The reason why there have been no elections in the West Bank for twenty years is because the Fatah leader, Abbas, knows that Hamas would win.

The Hamas charter calls for not only the murder of Israelis, but Jews the world over. What does Bono think “Globalize the Intifada” means? Is he in favor of a worldwide genocide of Jews?

The reason the Palestinians have never accepted a peace deal with a two-state solution is because that would mean their pursuits to destroy Israel are over. They do not want an end to the conflict that would let Israel survive.

There is a humanitarian crisis in Gaza. If there is true starvation, though, why do the few photos of starving children posted all have genetic disorders? The only real starving photo was of the Israeli hostage — a true living skeleton — that Hamas flaunted! Who could support that?

The war could end in a minute if Hamas surrendered and returned the hostages. But Hamas is still fighting to this day. Never has a military put its own people in harm’s way like Hamas. They could fit every Gazan in the tunnels to protect them. Their willingness to sacrifice their own for world opinion is as evil as evil gets. Sorry, but it’s obvious.

Eliminate the word “Israel” from the description of the war, and the situation is as clear as day.

Image via Pxhere.