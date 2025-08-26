Does self-defense exist in blue states and cities? Theoretically and by the letter of the law, yes, but practically maybe, sort-of and it depends.

The Second Amendment exists primarily to enable Americans to overthrow a tyrannical government. That makes Democrat’s heads explode, but it’s the inescapable conclusion one must take from reading the Founders, the Federalist papers being a primary source. The rest is because of the natural, unalienable right to self-defense. If we don’t possess that right, our lives are forfeit to anyone strong and cruel enough to take them, and if that’s our reality, life tends to be brutal and short.

But the police will protect us! Nope. Not now, not ever. The police have no legal obligation to protect anyone. They’re only obligated to deter crime by their presence and the possibility of punishment and to investigate crime after it occurs. Sound outrageous? It’s not; it’s absolutely necessary. The 2005 Supreme Court case is Castlerock v. Gonzales. Go here to learn more about it.

In most blue states, self-defense is, at the least, frowned upon. Prosecutors and judges, if not necessarily the police, tend to think violence of any kind for any reason is a bad thing, particularly if it’s committed by white, normal American males in self-defense. Violence committed against those white supremacists is by default, justified. You’re not going to run into stereotypical western sheriffs who ask: “well, did he need killin’? That’s stereotypical western sheriff for: “were the elements for the lawful use of deadly force present?” If forced to use—God forbid—deadly force against the wrong kind of criminal, you might not end up in prison for the rest of your life, but you’ll be likely to paying off the legal bills for the rest of your life.

Think I’m exaggerating? Racist? Ask cops in such places how anxious they are to lawfully use force against criminal members of leftist-favored minority/victim groups, to whom leftists refer as “justice-involved persons.” The answer is why so many blue police agencies are badly understaffed and can’t recruit. They know their politicians and prosecutors are more likely to prosecute them than the criminals they arrest. So, they retire if they can, flee to states that will let them do their jobs or find another line of work. Those that remain do as little as possible and avoid dealing with those minority/victim groups.

Authorities in blue states tend to think anyone who owns a gun is mentally deficient, and anyone who carries one is a sociopath looking for the chance to kill someone.

Should you find yourself like the unfortunate and badly injured white fellow in Cincinnati who was on the bad end of a black mob beat down and robbery, you’re in a world of hurt. He was recently arrested along with the black thugs who could easily have killed him. I wasn’t there and don’t have access to everything the police know, but this certainly looks like a political arrest made to appease Cincinnati’s racist minorities.

Imagine you’re armed and facing a violent mob intent on beating you to death. Even if none of them are armed, would a reasonable person believe they were facing an imminent threat of serious bodily injury or death? Of course they would, and in a sane, non-racially charged, politically correct criminal justice system, you’d be justified in shooting as many as necessary to stop that imminent mob attack. If only a few were shot, even if they died and that was sufficient to put the rest to flight, great. If it was necessary to shoot them all, that too would be lawful—in a sane, non-corrupt criminal justice system.

There aren’t too many of those in blue states/cities.

In such systems, Soros prosecutors are determined to enforce the law only against those who aren’t politically favored, which largely means white males. Protect your life or the lives of others against violent minority thugs, even if you do it by the letter of the law, and you’ll be fortunate if all that happens to you is you spend the rest of your life paying off your legal bills. That’s if you can find an attorney willing to defend you in a place like that. If there’s a Democrat Administration in DC, you’ll probably face federal charges as well.

It's insane, but until the rule of law is universally restored, if that’s even possible, at all costs avoid any kind of confrontation. That, and move to a red state.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.