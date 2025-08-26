Can Democrats speak like normal, sane people?

Democrats have long been pseudo-masters of the narrative. They’ve been able to control the national debate by controlling the language used to define it. Thus have we suffered through “undocumented migrants,” “land acknowledgements,” “justice involved persons” and “trans women are women.”

This worked until the second Trump term when President Trump and straight talkers like Stephen Miller and Marco Rubio refused to accept such nonsense. Throwing propagandists out of the White House Press room helped. But even better, the cultural backlash against wokeness has ejected some of the worst leftist talking heads from broadcast and cable networks, often when they’ve gone too far in going too far. Since the networks have been successfully sued by Trump for blatantly obvious and unethical editing, they’ve been much more circumspect about what they do and publish and who they keep on the payroll.

Without a Democrat media propaganda arm uniformly ready and willing to immediately adopt daily new, bizarre euphemisms and narratives, Democrats are nearly speechless and have devolved to loudly screaming obscenities, using f**k as every part of speech.

Refuse to accept their warped linguistic inventions and Democrats have no idea what to say or do.

Now comes The Third Way, a pseudo-moderate leftist think tank hoping to put Democrats back on the path to linguistic dominance. Hilariously, they hope to accomplish that by convincing Democrats to try to speak like Normal Americans. Good luck with that!

At least they’ve recognized Democrats, in inventing linguistic side steps for clear, descriptive expression, make little sense and alienate Normal Americans who think them dimwits. Tragically for Democrats, many of them are dimwits. Changing their clumsy speech patterns and euphemistic attempts to hide their radicalism--to say nothing of their ever-changing and inauthentic fake accents--isn’t going to help.

A “third way” candidate pops up from time to time pretending to present a truly new and revolutionary political option, until, that is, they say something particularly stupid that reveals they’re just another pseudo-stealthy Democrat, like Andrew Yang:

Graphic: X Post

Yang: third way. Moon: Normal American.

At Breitbart, John Nolte has fun:

And here’s a taste of the blacklisted terms, along with my interpretation of what they really mean: *incarcerated people [thugs] *justice-involved [thug] *dialoguing [chat] *triggering [telling a truth] *microaggression [offending a thin-skinned fascist] *body shaming [funny fat jokes] *subverting norms [behaving like a Democrat] *systems of oppression [opposing merit] *cultural appropriation [eating with chopsticks while you watch Super Fly TNT and your kids run around in sombreros playing Cowboys and Indians] *the unhoused [smelly homeless people] *food insecurity [coming up short at the end of the month because you wasted your food stamps on Entenmann’s and Dr. Pepper] *housing insecurity [about to be a smelly homeless person because you bought weed and Entemann’s before paying the rent] *person who immigrated [foreigner] *birthing person [woman] *pregnant people [women who are pregnant] *cisgender [normal person] *deadnaming [he’ll always be Bruce Jenner to me] *heteronormative [no one really knows what this means] *BIPOC [the minorities] *LGBTQIA+ [the gays and whatever] *involuntary confinement [justice]

Dropping many of these linguistic abominations will leave Democrats speechless, which will be among the most conspicuous public goods in American history. Obviously, Democrats can’t take The Third Way’s advice in any meaningful way. Dropping their gender/sexuality euphemisms would be an admission all the “rights” they’ve invented are nonsense. Dropping “LGBTQIA+” would be a tacit admission there are only two genders and anything else can be found in the DSM-IV. It would also eliminate the idea of inclusiveness. Without microaggressions they’ll have to discover new justifications other than mental illness for their paranoid bugaboos. They’ll have to invent new terms, and then they’re back in the same linguistic doom loop The Third Way is trying to help them fix.

Nolte definitely has their number:

Democrats have painted themselves into a corner where any attempt to moderate will result in a brutal backlash from the wealthiest and most intolerant part of their base. For example… You’ll notice that the Third Way blacklist does not include “undocumented migrant.” Why? Because the Third Way is not moderate. And. If the Third Way were to call for an end to that stupid-ass term, they would face outrage, protests, and a blacklisting of their own. You’ll also notice that the Third Way does not have the moral courage to list alternative words. Why? Same reasons.

These old dogs certainly can’t—won’t—learn new tricks, but I’m stocking up on popcorn. Watching them try is going to be hilarious. Even The Third Way knows Democrats can’t change. They just want them to trick the rubes until they get elected.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.