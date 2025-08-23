Trump shuts down 'Five Eyes' alliance and good riddance -Thomas Lifson

Amid all the other things that have rattled the deep state -- notably the search and seizure of evidence from Trump-hating John Bolton's residence and office -- President Trump has quietly shut down the 'five eyes' intelligence arrangement between the English-speaking countries -- the U.S., the U.K., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, rocking the deep-state's overseas allies, too. The comity is over.

Which makes sense, given that these countries are now electing leftists, not moving in tandem with the U.S. on the policy front. It was one thing for Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher to pool intelligence about a common enemy. It's quite another for President Trump to be doing the same with the likes of Keir Starmer and Mark Carney, even if they're able to maintain civility with Trump, unlike a lot of leftists. They are simple going their own way. They have no common enemy. The same as true for whatever they've got Down Under.

But that's the broadest picture.

The secondary picture is that this alliance attempted to undercut President Trump during his first term. An alliance isn't much use if the allies have decided that you are the common enemy. More disgusting still, they have yet to admit their error, meaning, they will do it again, so bye-bye, bozos.

American Thinker's retired founder, Thomas Lifson, has been keeping an eye on this picture and has written a terrific analysis of the picture, drawing on the credible sources he knows. On his Substack, which I believe is free to read, his analysis is must-reading for all the angles and backstories that make this alliance a thing of the past.

He writes:

The “Five Eyes” intelligence sharing arrangement has put the United States’ hundred billion dollar+ intelligence budget at the service of the UK, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand, vastly benefitting the intelligence agencies of Anglosphere allies. But, to the shock of many, the Trump administration is cutting them out of key areas of interest. Politico’s European edition reports: U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard is blocking America's closest intelligence allies from receiving updates on Russia-Ukraine peace talks in a shock move that upends decades of tight cooperation. That effectively cuts America's Five Eyes partners — the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand — out of the loop, stunning the intelligence community that has relied on the network since the end of World War II. In a July 20 directive signed by Gabbard, reported by CBS, the U.S. intelligence community was given orders to classify all analysis and information related to the Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations as "NOFORN," or no foreign dissemination, meaning the information cannot be shared with any other country or foreign nationals. There is no love lost between President Trump and the collective Deep State of the Anglosphere. In concert with Deep State operatives embedded in the US intel community, spooks from half of the other four members collaborated in trying to bring down President Trump’s first campaign and then successfully hobble his first term in office. Remember Trump campaign aide young George Papadopoulos being set up -- to provide an excuse for electronic surveillance of the Trump campaign – in a night of “heavy drinking” in a posh London wine bar? In that operation, top level Aussie diplomat/politician/spook Alexander Downer was joined by a comely undercover female FBI agent who called herself Azra Turk, who has never been publicly identified. Thefemme fatale delivered the question that yielded the statement that became the alleged basis for spying on the 2016 Trump campaign

It's a fascinating deep dive into all the reasons this alliance was not working, and Trump, to his credit, got rid of it. Read the whole thing here.

Image: Wikimedia Commons // public domain