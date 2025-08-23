Saturday Schadenfreude: The swamp shudders 'who will be next' in the wake of the Bolton raid

The swamp is being drained.

And now that the first alligator has been taken out -- in the FBI raid on the home and office of Trump-hating former National Security official John Bolton, reportedly for mishandling state secrets -- the rest of them are sleeping with one eye open.

The raid is focusing a lot of minds.

They know what they did.

They are wondering who will be next?

"What if someone is cooperating against me"?

Will it better to go in now and cooperate, or wait?

They plotted against President Trump, and now they're finding that things didn't work out quite the way they thought they were going to work out, even with the mainstream media, the judiciary, and the uniparty in their tree.

According to Sundance, writing at The Last Refuge:

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton is a well-documented neocon, who operates inside the business model of selling U.S. foreign policy influence for personal gain. His activity mirrors that of former Senator John McCain in many regards. John Bolton sold his access, contacts and ability to influence policy to the highest bidder. In DC parlance they call that a “consultant.” When the consulting is contracted for a specific national interest, the title shifts to “lobbyist.” That was his job, and all of Washington DC knows it. Washington DC operates on this business model; the entire system will be soft to criticize Bolton and many will likely defend him.

That's the backdrop -- they are all doing it, so not surprisingly, they are all nervous, wondering when the next shoe will drop. Sundance goes on to describe how Bolton actually met with wealthy interests in Qatar and apparently, the meetings were picked up by the CIA, which has extensive informants and surveillance capacities, which in turn, found the activity actually illegal and referred it to the FBI for dispatch.

So, contrary to the media narrative, that this is a tit-for-tat act between Dictator Trump and his antagonists, it actually looks more like what the swamp itself is doing, quite questionably -- trading national security secrets for their own emolument. We know we saw that kind of activity with Hunter Biden. Now all of them are reportedly nervous.

Their way of life is under threat as never before. It's called draining the swamp. And it's a lot better for America if that happens..

