Trump has broken the Democrat party

How do we know the Democrat party is broken?

Because Trump has them defending the indefensible, all manner of criminals – rapists, child molesters, murderers as well as robbers, wife-beaters, shoplifters, vicious gang members who travel in packs in cities like D.C., Chicago, New York City and Los Angeles -- creating chaos and carnage; not to mention the millions of illegal aliens who have flooded so many cities and changed the culture of those communities.

The Democrats love them all.

If they’re illegal, they want them to stay, criminal or not. We all know that is because they need their votes and have been sure they can arrange them to count.

These pro-criminal Dems care not one bit about the victims of all these crimes, nor do they care for the towns and cities that have been radically altered. If a victim successfully defends himself or herself, they want to charge the person who fended off the criminal, even if that person is a police officer.

This state of affairs has been long in coming -- it began with Obama but was cemented as policy during the Whoever-Handled-Biden administration. Illegal border crossers and all the criminals among them are revered by the left. All those who opposed Biden’s open borders are vilified as racists.

The Democrats still cannot believe that Trump won the 2024 election even though they all likely know that the 2020 election was indeed stolen via their well-planned variety of cheating schemes. They had employed all the same stratagems in 2016 and were shocked when all of their best laid plans failed. It is likely they employed the same gambit in 2024, but it failed.

Thus, the escalation of their “destroy Trump” dupery.

The entirely false “Trump colluded with Russia,” Crossfire Hurricane was born, implemented by an enormous number of government bureaucrats willing to betray their country. We know many of their names – Comey, McCabe, Strzok, Page, McCord, Clapper, Brennan, Mueller, Mayorkas, Garland, etc. – there are many, many more of them, all willing traitors to our Constitution and the American people.

Will there ever be accountability for the treason all these participants in this fraud committed? It was clearly an attempted coup. Most likely not. There are simply too many of them. They all felt entitled to their parts in the grand plan to bring about the permanent fall of one man, Donald Trump.

But, miracle of miracles, their plan ultimately failed. Surely, we must thank some kind of divine intervention that has changed the course of the nation – from one hurtling headlong toward some version of a socialist tyranny to a direction back toward a constitutional republic.

And the Democrats cannot stand it. They are not only melting down daily, but they have also been cornered into defending the indefensible. Karma is a b****.

If it were not all actually true, it would be preposterous.

But it is true.

The Democrat party now supports and protects the persons who have systematically destroyed our once civil society in so many American cities.

Biden’s open borders allowed something like 15 million to 20 million migrants from all over the world to enter the U.S., unvetted. Is it any wonder that there have been so many deaths-by-illegals in the past four years? There are at least 13,000 known murderers living outside detention in America who are putting all of us, our children and grandchildren in danger.

Americans killed by illegally present, drunk, and unlicensed drivers have killed thousands of innocent victims.

Countless families have been shattered by the invasion planned and executed by the Democrats, but they still defend their polices and their record. Why? The only obvious answer is that they hate this nation as founded and reimagine it in their preferred Marxist/globalist version.

Rep. Jamie Raskin hates the fact that Trump has cleaned up D.C.

He claims Trump is “militarizing our society,” that “crime has always been a part of our history”!

Raskin, of course, is essentially a communist, like his father. But not one of his colleagues ever dares to call him out.

They call Trump supporters a cult but is the Democrats who are a cult; not one of them is allowed to disagree with another.

A few of them do realize that Trump has trolled them into the absurd positions they are taking but only a few who realize they’ve been backed into a corner by their own failure to see even a few days into the future.

Their confidence that they “own” the media is long out of date.

No one pays attention to the legacy media anymore except the denizens of D.C. because they are all outlets for the deep state. The New York Times is an arm of the Democrat party. The Washington Post speaks for the CIA and prints the propaganda the CIA wants disseminated to a gullible public.

“Propaganda does not deceive people; it merely helps them to deceive themselves.” (Eric Hoffer).

The cable and network channels are all saturated with leftist bias, even Fox News to a slightly lesser extent.

Bottom line? The Democrat party has been thoroughly wrecked by the very successful Trump administration after eight months. Cleaning up D.C. has ruined them completely; they’ve had to resort to wishing for the norm of their mean streets to return -- murders, muggings and carjackings by the hundreds.

They simply cannot admit that what Trump has accomplished is a very good thing.

Their ten years of despicable lawfare during which they were sure would put Trump in prison until death all failed. The fact that Trump prevailed, with patience and aplomb, has rendered them blithering idiots. They know not what they do.

“Leaders are visionaries with a poorly developed sense of fear and no concept of the odds against them.” (Robert Jarvik).

That is a perfect description of Donald Trump. He is a leader. The Democrats are saboteurs.

Trump has well and truly broken the Democrat party.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License