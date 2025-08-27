Here’s why Democrats work so hard to defend criminals

A few days ago, Vice President J.D. Vance in an interview was asked why the Democrats are getting behind criminals and blocking prosecutions and police protection. He responded (to be kind) that the politicians have lost touch with their constituents. But although this might be true of some, he did not get to the real reason.

When Barack Obama was elected president, he indicated that he wanted to fundamentally change America. To that end, he fundamentally changed our health care system, in which many now acknowledge a lack of personal care, as our doctors have become employees of hospitals and large medical groups. Office visits are often to nurse practitioners, as physicians are generally engaged in procedures that generate greater renumeration than office visits. The visits are generally faster, and the provider spends much of the time on the computer. Government influence over our health care system has increased for sixty years (since Medicare and Medicaid), but the Affordable Care Act accelerated this trend. Gaining control over health care was just the beginning to fundamentally changing America from the Enlightenment to Marxism.

As Mark Levin has brilliantly detailed in his book American Marxism, our country did not accept classical class-warfare Marxism, since our creed is to become rich by accumulating wealth through property. But the Frankfurt School version of Critical Theory provides the opportunity to identify oppressed groups aside from the proletariat and bourgeoisie. Democrats have decided to separate the population via race and ethnicity and this has succeeded. For this approach to work there must be a dependent group which appears disadvantaged.

Obama is an intelligent person who morphed Saul Alinsky, Marx, Critical Theory, and anarchy into a legitimate political movement. Although it was successful in his personal ascension to power, this approach has not generally gained ground nationally. (It is well received in the large urban cities with large minority populations.) The movement toward radicalism includes a reduction in policing and punishment for crimes. This results in chaos which threatens the local poor and minority population most giving them a sense of hopelessness and desperation. This is critical to the theory. Hence, these political leaders will resist any attempt to make our streets safer.

Democrats defend crime and defunding the police because this keeps them in power. If people are threatened, they are more willing to distrust those who fall into the “oppressor” groups. The impetus to change paradigms does not come easily when “free” stuff is offered to those with little resources. Hence socialist Mamdani is leading for NYC mayor in a city with a large immigrant population. Crime is the chaos that Critical Theory has ordered. Lowering the crime rate in Washington, D.C. by the Trump initiative is a threat to the Democratic leadership. Of course, the opposition to Trump labels this effort as racism, since Critical Race Theory is one element of this Marxist approach.

Cleaning up Chicago’s southside and west will be of great benefit to the citizens. It will demonstrate Democrat failure. But fixing the problem removes the chaos and might hurt the radicals’ power base.

Image via Pxfuel.