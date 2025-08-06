The jobs are blowing in the wind

We are talking BLS again and how jobs are created and then disappear. As I'm sure heard, some 800,000 jobs suddenly disappeared. This is a problem in many ways. First, it could impact an election, when voters believe that an administration is creating jobs, only to find out after the election that it did not. Second, this jobs information is also important for investors and companies planning ahead.

So a change was needed and Issues & Insights is correct:

As soon as President Donald Trump announced that he was firing Erika McEntarfer from her job as commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the wailing and gnashing of teeth began. This was part of an “authoritarian playbook,” it was “Orwellian,” it was “preposterous.” The correct response is, “long overdue.” Even for government work, the BLS has been breathtakingly bad at its job, something we’ve been reporting on this space for years. Back in 2023, we noted that the BLS had been vastly overcounting jobs created since Joe Biden took office by as much as 77,000 a month. In the first five months of 2024, the BLS had exaggerated monthly job growth by a cumulative total of 250,000, we noted in July of that year. Between January 2023 and October 2024, the BLS’s monthly estimate of jobs created was off by a total of 684,000, we pointed out last November. And these figures don’t count the “benchmark” revisions issued by the BLS, in which they go back and reset all the data for a year. In its latest revision, it cut the number of jobs created from April 2023 through October 2024 by 598,000.

Again, this information could have impacted the 2024 vote. It didn't, but that does not excuse the lackluster performance.

So the problem here is massive incompetence of partisan bureaucrats. Maybe this information needs to be checked a few times before made public. No matter what, the country needs a more reliable source of jobs numbers. Incredibly, we don't have one and that's scary.

Image: Bureau of Labor Statistics