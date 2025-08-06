America is hot, hot, hot

Is it hot enough yet? In addition to the sizzling summer weather, patriotic Americans are feeling hot, hot, hot. By contrast, Dems-cum-socialists are walking on thin ice with the public. They are cold, cold, cold.

“Hot, hot, hot…” is the title of a song by Mr. Buster Poindexter, and it couldn’t be more descriptive of our MAGA milieu. Here’s a link if you wish for the hot rhythm to get you.

Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, is hot. American Eagle Outfitters is hot. The maker of her snug jeans soared in value after President Trump called their “great jeans” pitch the “hottest ad out there.” Sweeney even packs the heat, and brandishes it with precise skill. In fact, being Republican (preferably commonsense conservative) is now considered to be hot and sexy.

Investment in America is hot. The stock market is hot (notwithstanding today’s profit-taking and choppy action). All eyes are on the U.S. as President Trump is essentially running much of the world. During a press conference at NATO in June 2025, President Trump stated that the United States is the “hottest country in the world.”

Even in the realm of sports we are hot. The two most universally watched sports events are coming to our searing shores: the World Cup next year, the Olympics in three years.

The Dems are not hot; actually, they are as cold as ice, willing to sacrifice our founding principles. They are cold and calculated in invoking outmoded ‘isms to undermine the pervasive “ism” — American exceptionalism. Even their feigned outrage at beauty, or anything fun, is tepidly received beyond their ideological confines.

Their pernicious virtue signaling is finally falling on deaf ears. For example, American Eagle Outfitters is not succumbing to the ugly woke mob’s fits of jealousy over blonde, blue, bright beauty. By contrast, the CEO of Jaguar (who tormented us with peculiar branding that didn’t feature a car) is down and out. The market has spoken: What well-adjusted adult, or even partially maladjusted, wants to be associated with Jaguar? Not many apparently since their sales have plummeted.

In short, the Dem’s (and allies) misanthropic motif is colder than a witch’s whatsit, as manifested in their measly 33% approval rating. Meanwhile, MAGA stalwarts are unabashedly hot, hot, hot.

As Buster busts a move with his catchy tune, he sings:

See people rocking Hear people chanting feeling hot, hot, hot Keep up this spirit [emphasis added] Come on, let’s do it, feeling hot, hot, hot….

Keep it up, indeed, for, as President Trump exhorts, “the American spirit [emphasis added] has and will always triumph over forces of evil and destruction.”

That means it will triumph over today’s destructive Dems-cum-Socialists. Be wary of their evil ilk, for smooth-talkers who claim to have found the path to socialist utopia will inevitably know what’s best for everyone. In their warped minds, ideological absolutism justifies imposing spirit-sapping conformity (AKA equity); it justifies extolling the swampy state while subjugating our inherent individuality. However, finding purpose is an ongoing pursuit that is facilitated by individuality, innovation, and industry. Ideals valued by the America First agenda. Keep up the MAGA spirit. We are so hot, hot, hot.

Image from Grok.