The British establishment pushes back against the Scottish lass narrative

The story of the Scottish lass arrested for brandishing a knife and axe in the face of a migrant who was apparently threatening and taunting her swept through the West. This bold young woman symbolized the fighting spirit of those who are sick and tired of having their governments flood their countries with hostile Muslim migrants who act like conquerors, entitled to lodging, food, and rape. After a day or so of stunned silence, though, the British establishment has struck back with a story of an innocent Bulgarian couple threatened and taunted by a crazed teen.

The question, then, is where does the truth lie? For those who have seen the British government’s hostility to the Britons, the answer seems clear.

I’m assuming you’ve seen the video, but just in case, here it is:

This hurts my heart.



It's 2025 in the UK and a young Scottish girl feels the need to arm herself against a perceived threat from a foreigner.



Failed by the British government, police and mainstream media.



"Knife Girl" shouldn't have to live like this. pic.twitter.com/SIAFUXLByY — Manny 🦀 (@kerfufflequeen) August 27, 2025

Seeing that video, people understood the following: a group of very young teenage girls in a rundown part of the Scottish city of Dundee were being harassed by a foreign man. They were urging him to stay away, but when he kept stalking them with his phone, one of them displayed her weapons to let him know that the girls weren’t helpless.

If the man were a decent person, he would never have been stalking them with a phone. Instead, he encouraged her to show the knives, knowing that the girl would be arrested, while he, being a foreigner (and possibly a Muslim), would get a pass for what was, at a minimum, harassment with a pedophilic edge.

That narrative tied in perfectly with a nation that had the Grooming Gang scandal, which saw Muslim men abuse thousands of British girls (and some boys), while the authorities turned a blind eye, and that’s been flooded with aggressive Muslim immigrants who have caused the rape rate to soar. Thus, in the whole of 2014, before Germany’s Angela Merkel opened Europe’s borders to the Muslim world, the UK had 26,703 reported rapes. Last year, in just the first three quarters of 2024, Britain had 69,958 reported rapes.

One X user named Aesthetica claims to have spoken to the people involved and gotten the full story—which jibes completely with the tenor of the short video:

I spoke with the mom of one of the girls (Mayah) and got the entire story that the media is covering up and lying about.



So first of all, the reporting got the names of the girls mixed up. There were 3 girls who were there who were accosted and attacked by the migrants.



Lola… pic.twitter.com/BUlJGZtrDV — Aesthetica (@Anc_Aesthetics) August 27, 2025

I spoke with the mom of one of the girls (Mayah) and got the entire story that the media is covering up and lying about. So first of all, the reporting got the names of the girls mixed up. There were 3 girls who were there who were accosted and attacked by the migrants. Lola - Lola is the hero from the video. She's the one with the axe defending her sister from the migrant attackers Ruby - Lola's older sister who was attacked and hospitalized Mayah - Ruby's best friend who was with them and went to call the police after Ruby was attacked by the migrants Here's the summary of what happened from Mayah's mother: "Yes. So what happened was the girls where out just walking and the man in the picture made comments to lola(the younger girl) calling her sexy and other sexual remarks then the girls started to tell this man to leave them alone and stop following them and making sexual remarks to them. After that the man's sister (also in the picture) came around the corner and physically attacked ruby(the older sister) she grabbed her hair dragged her to the floor started to punch her then both the man and woman where kicking her in head while she was on the floor. At this point my daughter (mayah) called the police so my daughters account after that is all abit blurry. But that is when lola had the weapons she pulled them out to protect ruby. After that the man came back at lola recording her making sure she showed the weapons to the camera and antagonising her. Ruby was hospitalised after the attack with a severe concussion a tennis ball sized lump to the back of her head aswell as lots of bruises."

In response to commenters questioning why the girls were well-armed, Aesthetica explained that this wasn’t the first time migrants “attacked and accosted” them. The GiveSendGo that Aesthetica has established has already raised £73,614 ($99,415).

Of course, there’s no way to know whether Aesthetica’s version of events is true or if the GiveSendGo is legitimate. There is nothing to augment this report, including information about a girl sent to the hospital with a concussion. It’s currently unverified hearsay.

What’s interesting, though, is that the establishment is pushing back with a counternarrative that paints the girls as youthful thugs who attacked a helpless and pure Bulgarian couple.

Thus, under a BBC photo showing not only the girl’s face but also her scary weapons blurred out, the BBC reports that Scottish police are fighting back against “misinformation.” The truth, per the police and the BBC, comes with minimal details: “The force said a Bulgarian couple - a man and a woman - were approached by youths in St Ann Lane, Lochee, at about 19:40 on Saturday.”

The Daily Mail, which used to be a vaguely conservative (by British standards) rag, but is now virulently anti-Trump, purports to tell “the truth” about the innocent Bulgarian man and to show “how wrong rabble rousers Elon Musk and Tommy Robinson were.”

According to the Daily Mail,

...the man being threatened is a family man who has been living in the UK for four years – and who was accompanied by his wife on the way to the shops when the incident occurred. Far from being fresh off a cross-channel small inflatable, as implied by Robinson and Musk, Fatos Ali Dumana, 21, says he came to Britain legally from Bulgaria and he and his wife have an eight-month-old baby. [snip] ‘I never touched her. I didn’t hit her, I swear on my life, I have a baby now. I would never hurt someone. ‘If she’s only 12 why was she messing with me and having weapons? ‘I was going to the shop and she was stopping me going on my way. ‘If I did hurt the girl, why didn’t the police arrest me?

There are more protestations of innocence, with the most interesting being that there is CCTV camera footage (and Britain is the most heavily CCTV’d nation in the once-free world) proving his story. The police, however, won’t release any CCTV footage.

The Daily Mail adds that the story saw “former Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf [a Muslim] state: ‘Who would have guessed the far right were full of bulls***.’” His wife, incidentally, is the spokesman for the Dundee council, and she attacked the Musk/Robinson narrative:

“This is deeply concerning for many reasons. “Everyone has the right to feel safe in our streets. “It is also clear that elements of the far right are attempting to hijack this incident to spread a racist, anti-immigration agenda. “This is both dangerous and divisive, and it threatens the cohesion of our communities. “Here in Dundee, we will not allow this to take root. The facts of the incident have been provided by our police service.”

Back to the Daily Mail, it explains that Dumana is a nice young man, gainfully employed, who’s been living in Dundee for four years with his wife and, now, his new baby. He allegedly even has a large cross tattoo on his neck, although, weirdly, the tattoo appears in only one photo, despite his neck being visible in multiple photos of this cool, hipster young man.

So, what’s the truth? I don’t know, and you don’t know. The authorities (presumably) know, but no one in their right mind trusts the British authorities anymore. Their decades-long contempt for the British people, which has only grown in the last few years, means that they are as reliable as Orwell’s fictional Big Brother was. However, relying on a lone X user for the truth is also a fool’s game.

Britain was once a very high-trust society. Sure, it had its criminals (and what Britain’s great crime writers, from Arthur Conan Doyle on, have done without them), but the British mostly trusted each other and the redoubtable Scotland Yard. Those days are gone, and the fact that the British establishment, without introducing available evidence, says those who take the video at face value are liars isn’t going to change that.