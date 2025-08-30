But...but celebrities can’t buy Lamborghinis!

I have been extremely happy to see that unaccompanied children and criminals aren't pouring across the border. I have supported Trump as he goes after cartels after Biden enriched them.

It has been good to see Trump try to bring back manufacturing jobs after decades of our supply chain moving overseas.

I've been thrilled to see peace break out in many areas around the world after decades.

It was fantastic when Trump took on Iran after years of Obama, Biden, and their teams of supposed adults mucking everything up.

It is fantastic that people have been given the choice of what kind of appliances and cars to buy. Gone are the people who promoted vehicles powered by a flammable pollutant who gave away tax credits and required unrealistic mileage requirements.

Thank goodness we now have an EPA that recognizes that CO2 is a clear, innocuous, non-pollutant gas that makes plants thrive.

It is wonderful that Trump kept tax rates low so the economy wasn’t destroyed.

I greatly appreciate that Trump is showing blue cities and states how to fight crime.

It is great for America that Trump is trying to get waste, fraud, and abuse out of the bloated federal government.

But now I have seen an article in Yahoo from Fortune magazine that shows how devastating the tariffs are on a group of Americans.

George Soros will fund more protesters who have no idea what they are protesting. They will hold up signs calling Trump a fascist and dictator. They will have signs saying Trump wants to starve and kill people because, heaven forbid, he thinks mentally and physically healthy people should work or volunteer twenty hours per week to get federal benefits.

Gavin Newsom in California will have another podcast where he says Trump is never leaving the White House, and his evidence is two dozen Trump 2028 hats and that Trump is building a ballroom with private money at the White House.

The WSJ will do one of its endless articles on how disastrous tariffs are.

Jerome Powell will say, “This is why I keep interest rates high.” (I would love an explanation of how that helps.)

Kamala Harris will have a two-minute drunken video saying this is what happens when you don’t elect Kamala.

Tim Walz will dance around the stage, flailing his arms, telling us how bad Trump is.

We might get articles about Trump being a xenophobe who hates everything that is foreign.

Some Hollywood people are going to suffer. A few more may leave. How sad for us that anyone thinks that a few rich, self-righteous Hollywood leftists leaving the United States is an important story.

These people have already had trouble getting their nannies, cooks, landscapers, and maids. Now they are going to have to pay more for some of their cars.

You see, the people spending $400,000 for their fifth car, a Lamborghini, are holding back. That is sad. I bet some are even holding back buying Ferraris, Rolls-Royces, Bentleys, and Bugattis. Maybe we should have some fundraisers for their pain.

[Lamborghini] CEO Stephan Winkelmann said some of its U.S. customers, who have at least $400,000 to shell out for a base model, are waiting to see where the Trump administration’s tariff rate for the EU ultimately settles.

The fact that any publisher thought this was an important story is humorous.

Go Trump/Vance.

Image via Picryl.