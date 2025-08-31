Talking red diaper babies again

Back in 2004. David Brooks wrote about all of those babies that Republican women were having and Democrat women were not, i.e., “natalism,” as he called it. Brooks was explaining the Bush re-election victory and his success with married and more religious Americans. And he wrote this:

So there are significant fertility inequalities across regions. People on the Great Plains and in the Southwest are much more fertile than people in New England or on the Pacific coast. You can see surprising political correlations. As Steve Sailer pointed out in The American Conservative, George Bush carried the 19 states with the highest white fertility rates, and 25 of the top 26. John Kerry won the 16 states with the lowest rates.

It caught my curiosity back then because you could see it with your eyes. I’d drive around North Texas, and I saw that schools were full and moms were playing with kids in the parks. On the other hand, the blue cities were closing schools (“no kids”) and lots of people were jogging or walking their dog.

Image created using AI.

I got the feeling that we’re living in two worlds, one that was reproducing or seeding the future, and the other was not. Furthermore, it seemed like it was planned that way: one group of people wanted children and the other group did not.

Twenty years later, and the numbers have grown worse for the progressives. Check this out:

For all the talk of a general fall in births, the drop is overwhelmingly driven by people on the left having fewer kids. By ceding the topic of family and children to the right, progressives risk ushering in a more conservative world.

A more conservative world? Time will tell, but babies raised in conservative homes are more likely to vote that way unless you ship them off to certain universities where they get radicalized. Thankfully, most don’t go to those universities and stay closer to home to pursue careers and keep the babies coming.

So who is going to tell the progressives that they are getting old and running out of people? I don’t know if they understand just how serious their problems are, but don’t be surprised if the protesters get older and older.

