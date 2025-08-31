A California school district goes trans crazy

Gavin Newsom’s California is crazy and proud of it. Californians are particularly nuts when it comes to trans. While the reelection of Donald Trump has given most of America cultural and legal permission to restore sanity to that issue and others, releasing a national sigh of relief, California seems determined to die on that political hill.

For much of California, “trans rights” which don’t exist in the Constitution or anywhere else, smother the rights of girls and women, particularly where the trans is a guy pretending to be a girl. Such mentally ill boys, or even merely perverse boys who want access to naked girls in bathrooms and locker rooms, must be praised and protected at all costs. The Temecula Valley Unified School District is leading that ignoble battle:

Graphic: X Post

The Temecula Valley Unified School District (TVUSD) has come up with a stunning new rule. If a girl feels uncomfortable sharing a bathroom with biological males, she can’t just use a private facility. No – she’s told she must file a “Mental Health Accommodation Request” under federal disability law.

To the TVUSD, any girl who wants to preserve feminine modesty and privacy is mentally ill. Guys who want to ogle girls and wave their junk in the shower are the very model of modern gender sanity. Trans boys aren’t a problem, sane, decent girls are. They’re depriving Johnny/Joan of her/their trans rights!

Since any such accommodation request apparently requires the approval of a TVUSD lawyer, it’s likely no such requests will be granted, trans rights being inviolable.

But wait a minute. Does the law really require any such thing, and if it did, why has it taken so long for any school district anywhere to start enforcing the law? Sane people have been complaining about Trans gawkers for a decade or more. I don’t recall Biden’s Handler’s Administration demanding that, and if it were really the law, they surely would have.

This form, pulled straight from TVUSD, falls under Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act and California Education Code § 56000. Those laws were meant to protect kids with real disabilities – things like diabetes, epilepsy, or severe anxiety disorders. They were never meant to punish girls for simply wanting bathrooms to stay separated by sex.

As with boys wanting to dominate girls in sports, there is no opposite female demand for rights. Girls pretending to be boys have no advantage there. Mediocre female athletes, and even outstanding female athletes, would be smashed competing against boys. In 2017, the US women’s national soccer team--among the world's best--was crushed 5-2, an embarrassing blowout in soccer terms, by an under-15 team of boys from Dallas.

It's no coincidence parents and sane school districts around the nation are not fending off demands from girls to ogle boys in bathrooms or shower rooms, nor are there reports of trans girls trying to rape boys in bathrooms because there are only two genders—male and female—and they have obvious, immutable differences.

Claiming that anyone who recognizes those differences is crazy is the virtual definition of crazy and a virtual sacrament among those who largely reject religion.

This lunatic mandate, certainly backed by the TVUSD School Board, makes a mockery of the law, biology and common sense. It declares insane and disabled any girl who doesn’t want to be ogled or injured by mentally ill boys. Doubtless, there will be some physicians or psychologists who will provide documentation attesting to their mental disability--this is California, after all—but I suspect they’ll have a bit of trouble finding this particular supposed disorder in the DSM IV.

This madness isn’t just happening in California. Across the country, courts and legislatures are wrestling with the bathroom issue. Just this year, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a Florida school policy that required students to use bathrooms based on their biological sex. The court ruled 7-4 that protecting privacy and safety was not discrimination under Title IX.

Other courts have ruled differently, setting up the kind of lower court split that makes a Supreme Court decision possible. Unfortunately, federal district court judges are ignoring the Supreme Court these days as they join the judicial resistance against Donald Trump and sanity by upholding obvious and ludicrous lawfare.

In the meantime, the TSUSD School Board, apparently comprised of a cruel and crazy majority, has temporarily "tabled" the policy, but they still have some explaining to do.

Become a subscriber and get our weekly, Friday newsletter with unique content from our editors. These essays alone are worth the cost of the subscription.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.