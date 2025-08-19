Swalwell: 'We’re gonna bury [Republicans] below the Capitol'

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) went completely off the rails during a recent appearance on CNN Newsroom.

Speaking about President Trump’s decision to send the National Guard to Washington, D.C., the erstwhile Fangbanger said of Republicans, “When they go low, we’re gonna bury them below the Capitol. That’s what we’re gonna do, because this is about protecting democracy.”

Will Swalwell and the Democrats dig so deep that they’ll make it to China?

So, we have the former head of the FBI posting “86 47” on Instagram earlier this summer -- and now Swalwell threatening to bury Republicans under the Capitol.

Speaking of going low.

Really low. Incredible chutzpah and hypocrisy. Then again, many of today’s Democrats seem utterly unaware of how their own actions and words appear, juxtaposed to those of their political opponents. And reality.

What if Trump had put the message “86 44” on social media, perhaps Truth Social? Might the mainstream media have gone bananas? You think?

What if a Republican representative had gone on television to state that Republicans were going to bury Democrats under the Capitol? I’m guessing the mainstream media might have given the story more than a passing mention.

There can never be equal justice until there is real accountability for Democrats’ increasingly unhinged and hostile words and actions. There can never be true confidence in, and respect for, the rule of law -- and indeed America herself — if BLM and Antifa are allowed to lay waste to our cities and Trump supporters aren’t even allowed to wear MAGA hats in public without being harassed.

There are still some decent, if misguided, folks out there who vote for Democrats. I don’t like to brand all of them as “deplorables.” I know some who are very fine people. But many of the party’s leaders — and many of those in the hyper-progressive groups that now form the party’s base — are deranged and dangerous lunatics bent on destruction.

Destruction of Trump and his supporters … and indeed all political opposition. Destruction of traditional mores. Destruction of cities, history, and personal responsibility. Destruction of our inherent freedoms. Destruction of the Judeo-Christian work ethic. Destruction of capitalism. Destruction of the Constitution … and societal bonds. Destruction of America.

All of this is the opposite of “preserving democracy.” And they know it. Which makes it even more sinister.

Democrats still hold up “Jan. 6” as one of the darkest days in American history, a day when Trump supporters dared to stroll through the Capitol in protest of an election they firmly believed was stolen. (One might even say they believed they were doing this to preserve democracy.)

And now Democrats like Swalwell want to bury them under it.

Soviet leader Nikita Khruschev once stated (of the relationship between communist nations and capitalist ones): “We will bury you!”

How did that work out for him, Swalwell?

If there is a God in heaven, Swalwell and his ilk will be left to molder in the dustbin of history.

Image: Screen shot from InfoWars video, via YouTube