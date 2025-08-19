Menachem Begin’s eerily prescient remarks about lessons from the Holocaust

In May 1981, young Jewish American leaders visiting Israel had the opportunity to speak with then-Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin. One asked, “What do you think are the lessons of the Holocaust?” Begin’s reply is eerily prescient and provides important lessons that Christians as well as Jews must learn in the face of ascendant Islam.

The first point Begin made essentially predicted October 7 and mandated Israel’s fierce response to the war Hamas started:

First, if an enemy of our people says he seeks to destroy us, believe him. Don’t doubt him for a moment. Don’t make light of it. Do all in your power to deny him the means of carrying out his satanic intent.

(Incidentally, one month after saying this, Begin authorized the destruction of Iraq’s Osirak nuclear facility, sparing the world the horrors of Saddam Hussein armed with a nuclear weapon.)

Since Hamas was founded, it has been open about its desire to destroy Israel. Indeed, that was why it was founded. Moreover, since Islam was founded, its adherents have taken seriously Mohamed’s mandate that they slaughter Jews. Nevertheless, Israel and Israelis (especially leftists) have long been in denial about this.

Not long after the October 7 attack, I spoke to my elderly cousin, an extremely smart and educated Israeli woman who is a solid member of the Israeli left. “Why did they do this to us?” she asked. She was shocked when I replied that it’s a doctrinal mandate. How could someone who lived her entire life in Israel not know this, I wondered.

Thankfully, although there is a peace/surrender movement in Israel, most Israelis have figured out that the Muslims in Gaza and the West Bank, along with millions around the world, hate them and want them dead. The brutal slaughter of 1,200 Israelis by 6,000 or so Gazans finally brought them to the Holocaust reality that Begin (who fled the Holocaust that murdered the rest of his family, only to end up tortured in a Soviet prison) had so forcefully articulated.

It wasn’t just Israel’s Jews that denied the threat. Jews around the world complacently sought “peace” with Islam, never understanding that it would be the kind of peace that Tacitus ascribed to the Romans: “They make a desert and they call it peace.” Now, though, worldwide Jewry is waking up to the fact that Muslims, and their fellow travelers on the left, are happy to make a Roman peace for the Jews.

Abroad, world leaders such as France’s Emmanuel Macron, Canada’s Mark Carney, the UK’s Keir Starmer, and Australia’s Anthony Albanese have declared that, as a reward to Hamas for slaughtering Jews and faking a famine, they will recognize a “Palestinian state.”

Here at home, Representatives Ro Khanna (D-CA), Chellie Pingree (D-ME), Nydia Velázquez (D-NY), Jim McGovern (D-MA), Mike Quiqley (D-IL), Greg Casar (D-TX), Lloyd Doggett (D-TX), Veronica Escobar (D-TX), Maxwell Frost (D-FL), Al Green (D-TX), Jared Huffman (D-CA), Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), and Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ) officially called for a Palestinian state.

We know where the Squad members stand, of course. And seeing which way the wind is blowing, little Pete Buttigieg (who would be tossed from a building if he were in Gaza) suddenly demanded an arms embargo against Israel and recognition of a Palestinian state.

That brings us to the second and third Begin lessons:

Second, when a Jew anywhere in the world is threatened or under attack, do all in your power to come to his aid. Never pause to wonder what the world will think or say. The world will never pity slaughtered Jews. The world may not necessarily like the fighting Jew, but the world will have to take account of him. Third, a Jew must learn to defend himself. He must forever be prepared for whenever threat looms.

Wise words, and Jews need to learn them very quickly.

But what about Christians? Well, if they’re smart, they’ll also heed Begin’s warnings.

Speaking before a small audience in Israel, Mosab Hassan Yousef, whose father, Sheikh Hassan Yousef, was one of Hamas’s founders, issued a stark warning:

“Hamas is not just at war with Israel. It is at war with Jews, Christians and the very foundations of civilization itself.” [snip] “This is not politics,” he told us. “This is a religious war. Its purpose is to replace Judaism and Christianity with radical Islam. If the world does not understand this, everyone will pay the price.”

Nor can one pretend that Yousef is just acting out his “daddy issues” by speaking slightingly of his father’s belief systems. Every day, Muslims are shouting out and acting upon these goals. In the West Bank, the Palestinian leadership is again trying to “de-Christianize” Jesus.

In Bethlehem, where Jesus was born and which is located in the West Bank, Christians have been driven out. Once, they were the majority, representing 85% of the population. Now, they are a 10% remnant. Gaza is as free of Christians as it is of Jews.

Those Christians are the lucky ones, since they were able to emigrate. Other Christians haven’t been so lucky. In Africa, just since Obama took office, over 125,000 Christians have been murdered in Nigeria alone. It seems that Barack didn’t actually support Michelle Obama’s “#BringBackOurGirls” sign after Muslims kidnapped 276 Nigerian girls. In Pakistan, Christians are routinely slaughtered. This is what Islam has always done.

But of course, leftists aren’t Christians. They’re anti-Christian. Therefore, they think they’re immune to Islam’s loudly shouted and acted-upon jihads.

What they forget is that Islam doesn’t simply want to erase Christians and Jews. It’s an imperialist religion. Like the Borg, it assimilates, and resistance is futile.

The Islamists’ repeatedly stated goal is to impose a worldwide caliphate. If the Hamas-cheering leftists’ alliance with Islam is successful in wiping out Israel, Jews, and Christians, the leftists are going to find themselves either finding religion or losing their heads.

Thank goodness that the Trump administration is taking the threat seriously, beginning with a plan to declare the Muslim Brotherhood, which is the intellectual fountainhead of modern Islamic radicalism, to be a foreign terrorist organization.

