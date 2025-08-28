There are many things that come up every day that can be solved with simple questions and common sense answers. Deep analysis by the media and consulting so-called experts is not necessary to come up with the solutions.

The Federal Reserve:

Is it a tough concept to understand that you only have one primary residence when applying for mortgages? The answer is no.

Should someone who lies on mortgage applications by claiming that two residences are primary to get lower rates sit on The Federal Reserve Board? The answer is no.

Should the person who lied be fired? The answer is yes. And it does not matter what race the person is, or whether they are a man or woman—this is not a person who can be trusted on monetary policy for the rest of us.

I have seen much coverage in the media analyzing the termination of Lisa Cook, wondering if alleged mortgage fraud is a legitimate “cause” for firing. Obviously it is. They say this case might end up at the Supreme Court. Why the heck would a simple case like this end up at the Supreme court? What a waste.

If a president sees that a Federal Reserve official won’t resign after being caught in some pretty serious financial fraud allegations, should the president ignore it? The answer is no. Yet, here’s this from NBC News via Yahoo:

Trump tampering with Fed independence is risky for the economy, experts say

Does the Federal Reserve Board look independent—which it’s supposed to be—when it never blamed Biden’s policies for the high inflation his policies obviously caused? Does it look apolitical when it constantly blames Trump’s policies for inflation that hasn’t even occurred? The answer is no. They look as objective as the Justice Department, IRS, and intelligence agencies under Obama and Biden.

Shouldn’t people, including the president, criticize the Federal Reserve for losing hundreds of billions of dollars for years because they pay higher interest rates on one-day money than they earn on two-, five-, and ten-year bonds? The answer is yes. The Fed is inflating the national debt and causing harm to the economy by paying these high daily rates, which help big banks and the rich.

The market is clearly less worried about inflation than the Fed, or bond interest rates would be higher.

The Senate:

Should we have a Senator named Adam Schiff, making laws for the rest of us, who continually lied on mortgage applications? The answer is no.

Should news networks continue to have Schiff on when he has so much trouble telling the truth? The answer is no.

Should a lawyer, Adam Schiff, lose his law license since he is so willing to lie on mortgage applications to save money? The answer is yes. Why should he be trusted to tell the truth on legal filings?

Drivers licenses:

Should anyone issue a regular or commercial drivers license to illegals who can’t read the Rules of the Road book and road signs? The answer is no.

Isn’t the job of people who issue driver licenses to try to make sure that the roads are safe for everyone including pedestrians? The answer is yes.

Wouldn’t it be proper for the Trump administration to cut off funds from states that continue to issue licenses to people who can’t read until they comply? The answer is yes, because money talks.

Boys and girls:

Is it ever okay for boys to have the right to expose themselves in girls’ restrooms and locker rooms? The answer is no.

Do girls have a right to privacy and private spaces? The answer is yes.

Should boys be suspended from school for complaining that a girl was in their locker room? The answer is no.

Should a girl be suspended and arrested for videotaping in a boys locker room? The answer is yes.

Sadly, most journalists don’t seem to have the ability to come up with simple questions and answers. They are too busy repeating talking points as they campaign for Democrats and in their ten-year effort to destroy Trump.

