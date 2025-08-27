Suddenly, Kilmar didn't think being shipped to Costa Rica was such a bad thing after all

Funny how 'Uganda' has a way of concentrating an illegal alien's mind.

And activating a new round of NGO legal challenges. The cash for lawyers must be rolling.

Which is what we see with the world's most undesirable illegal immigrant, alleged MS-13 gang member, child-porn solicitor, human smuggler, and serial wife beater Kilmar Abrego-Garcia, with his final deportation order on the edge of going through.

According to Politico:

The Salvadoran man at the center of the most highly publicized case in President Donald Trump’s mass-deportation drive, Kilmar Abrego Garcia, is seeking to remain in the United States by renewing his bid for asylum. Lawyers for Abrego filed a motion reasserting his asylum claim in immigration court Monday afternoon, hours after Abrego was taken into custody following a “check-in” with immigration officials he was ordered to attend. Abrego’s attorneys revealed the new move publicly in a court filing Tuesday in a federal lawsuit he brought this week seeking to block the Trump administration from deporting him to Uganda, a country his lawyers say he has no ties to and where he could face new dangers. Abrego’s lead immigration attorney, Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, told reporters Monday that Abrego had initially agreed to be deported to Costa Rica. However, it now appears that he intends to fight any attempt to deport him from the U.S.

He has a final deportation order dating from 2019 that was stayed by a leftist judge on the grounds that his gang activity made him vulnerable to other gangs back home in El Salvador.

It's a moot point now, given that there are no gangs in the recently cleaned-up country, other than in the prisons where they keep such plagues on society -- and where he'd be headed, too, but no matter.

This morning, he said Costa Rica didn't look so bad after all, even with the conditions attached, which would that he'd admit that he's a human smuggler in order to go.

That opportunity came and went, his team said it wasn't good enough, so then it was off to Uganda he'd go.

His "legal" team claimed there was a lot of torture in that country which he'd get, as if to admit there was no way he couldn't stay out of trouble no matter where he went.

This morning, he wanted to go to Costa Rica, a spa-and-resort country with a big social services system he'd probably be pretty comfortable in, even if he got into trouble.

Now the leftie lawyers say he only wants asylum here, despite his final deportation order, on the grounds that he gets one free filing every time he sets foot in the states, which happened when the U.S. brought him back from his native El Salvador, following a judge's order.

Not only does it show that this guy can't take a hint and go some place where he is wanted, it shows the mastery of legal loopholes the NGO rackets behind him are capable. You can bet they are judge-shopping for the biggest pushover in the judicial community to decide his asylum case, the alleged gang membership, the requests of pictures of naked little girls, the huge claims that he human-smuggled thousands of illegals in, and the wife beating be damned. His team will undoubtedly also argue that since he was wrongly sent back to El Salvador, that should mean free admission to the U.S., ahead of all the other people waiting in line to enter legally.

This is exactly the kind of person we don't want in this country -- a legal manipulator, a phony asylum claimant (who the heck is looking for him in El Salvador other than the long arm of the law?), a person who is constantly coming on police radar, and an all around dirtbag who solves his anger issues by beating his wife to the point where police involvement is required.

Today, @Sec_Noem announced that ICE arrested Kilmar Abrego Garcia. He will be processed for removal to Uganda.



🧵Sanctuary politicians and the FAKE news won’t tell you the truth about Kilmar Abrego Garcia—a MS-13 gang member, human trafficker, wife beater, child predator and… — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) August 25, 2025

His lawyers seemingly have flip-flopped to say they don't want the Costa Rica deal (quite possibly ignoring what Kilmar said), saying they want the whole hog, equal status to Americans after all he's done to damage this country.

And amazingly, he announced yesterday that the government was "corrupt" as it arrested him -- as if he'd be able to pay off one of the officers arresting him, which is textbook 'corrupt.' What he meant was they didn't give him what he wanted.

This thug can't be thrown out soon enough. Yet with the lefties and the media in his tree, his lawyer is convinced they will win their phony asylum case and the dollars have got to be rolling. The great illegal alien NGO juggernaut's power is under threat and Kilmar is their poster boy.

After all, if they can get a judge to allow someone as undesirable as him to stay here, what's to disallow all the less-awful illegals who want to stay here, too? If Kilmar stays, everyone stays. That's why they picked him.

It doesn't get more disgusting than this. Kilmar's got to go.

Image: Screen shot from NewsNation video, via X