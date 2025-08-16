MSNBC sneers at Trump’s very real peace prizes

Steve Benen is a producer for the Rachel Maddow show and a columnist on MSNBC’s website, so we don’t expect a lot from him, but even this is too stupid for words. He asks in a recent article: “Just how far would Trump go in his quest for a Nobel prize?”

“Just how far?” Exactly how much peace is too much peace?

Trump just did a 20-hour roundtrip from D.C. to Alaska and back to help broker a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia. That was pretty far. Does that count?

WATCH🚨: President Trump disembarked from Air Force One in Washington at 3 AM, following an exhausting 20-hour round trip to Alaska.



This President puts in work!! 🙌🏿 pic.twitter.com/da4Bu3zQtD — Officer Lew (@officer_Lew) August 16, 2025

I’m being sarcastic, of course, But that was only yesterday. Trump only had to walk downstairs from the White House Residence for these half dozen peace deals. Do these count?

Azerbaijan and Armenia

Cambodia and Thailand

Egypt and Ethiopia

India and Pakistan

Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Israel and Iran

And that was just the last six months, which clocks out to one peace or ceasefire deal per month since Inauguration. Then, of course, are his first term successes:

Serbia and Kosovo

Abraham Accords

Who knows what more might’ve been in the pocket had he not been burdened by Russia-Russia-Russia and the two impeachments.

“Just how far?” Mr. Benen? Exactly how much peace is too much peace? Hm? You have a president who has done more for the cause of literal world peace in six months than virtually any other president ever and you’re snide about it? Thinking it’s some sort of vanity project?

Benen cites this White House tweet as “evidence” of Trump’s ego:

President Donald J. Trump is the President of PEACE. pic.twitter.com/7ZH5hKHLVI — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 12, 2025

However, for that to be compelling, you’d have to show me any man who’s ever thought he could be The Leader of the Free World who didn’t have a ginormous ego.

Don’t believe we’ve invented that animal yet.

No, Mr. Benen, what you have here is a genuinely deserving recipient of the Prize, such as it is, considering that it was thoroughly corrupted by giving it to Obama just for showing up. What you have here is someone who has that rare ability to take two opposing sides, find their needs and wants, and match them up in such a way that the killing stops.

Peace is the prize, Mr. Benen. Whether you know it or not. Whether Trump gets one or not. It doesn’t really matter in the grand scheme of things. Prizes in general have been so devalued that there’s a compelling argument to turn them all down, no matter the cause, should they be offered.

Personally? I hope he does turn it down, should the Nobel be offered. Screw them and their insipid, devalued little prizes.

Peace. Is. The. Prize.

Image created using AI.