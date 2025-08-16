The Sydney Sweeney jeans silliness begs a listing of the ways the left is like the Nazis.

Leftists have always illogically compared a socialist worker's party to the pro-freedom right; it's time for the truth.

The Nazi smear is as predictable as the sun coming up in the morning; leftists always seem to find new ways to muster some sort of nonsensical silliness so they can refer to President Trump as a 'fascist' for cleaning up D.C. or Sydney Sweeney as a National Socialist for selling blue jeans. Each time they up the ante on their projection insanity, it becomes more and more imperative to start looking at how they compare to that very same party.

It's always been obvious to most rational people that the National Socialist German Workers' Party was in fact a socialist workers' party (something in the name, policies, and ideology gives it away). But for more than 100 years, the 'Democratic' National Committee of the left and its national media minions have played a losing game of denial. Projecting a big lie that somehow, someway, a national party of socialists was in fact 'far-right.'

Oddly enough, as a national party of socialists, the left has played a game of coming up with ever more absurd 'parallels' between a socialist workers' party and the side of the political spectrum that abhors the collectivist ideologies.

Granted, it sounds utterly ridiculous when phrased that way, but somehow it works for the left – as long as they don't think about it too much. And over the years, the comparisons have become more and more bizarre.

Beginning with the almost steady stream of projection variations that President Trump is 'literally Hitler', to the stretch of equating the Sydney Sweeney ads with NSDAP propaganda, comparing congressional redistricting to the Holocaust, to the latest in calling the D.C. cleanup a fascist takeover.

So, it's time to simply reply with the truth of the matter, showing how one national party of socialists was just like another national party of socialists. It's a list that started with a few items and has been growing by leaps and bounds ever since. These are traits that are predominantly a part of the left – some more than others – but when the false accusations fly, remember these common traits:

Antisemitism is always a predominant trait on the left side of the political spectrum.

Authoritarianism – seen in leftist regimes everywhere, including National Socialist Germany.

Big Government – the contrast between the left and the small government right.

Big Lies – really big lies - such as there is no such thing as left-wing authoritarianism.

Censorship – a common trait of the Nazis and the Left, suppressing COVID information.

Centralized control – contrasting with those on the pro-freedom right.

Collectivism – basic philosophy: the left is collectivist, while the right is individualist.

Complete frauds – leftists are frauds in only redistributing the wealth to themselves.

Concentration camps – Gulags – reeducation camps – FDR's internment camps.

Cultural domination – The left obsesses over controlling the culture.

Culture of death – from abortion to euthanasia, the left is a death cult.

Dehumanization – COVID masks and similar measures that dehumanize people.

Deification – Idolizing leaders as deities, from worshipping Hitler to Obama the Lightbringer.

Destroying the past – the left tends to tear down statues and burn books.

Dividing people by race – DEI - preferential treatment based on skin color.

Eugenics – the founder of Planned Parenthood inspired the Nazis.

Exit Taxes – Leftist entities tend to charge heavy taxes if you want to leave their regimes.

Exploiting crisis – 'Never waste a good crisis' Hillary Clinton as in the Reichstag fire or Jan. 6th.

Fear – from gun violence to global cooling. Global warming and the climate crisis, the left has used fear to take control.

Force instead of freedom – contrasting the philosophy of the left with that of the right.

Gemeinnutz vor Eigennutz (Common Good Before Individual Good) Nazi and leftist slogans.

Genocide - White supremacy is a virus.. the only way to stop it is to locate it ... extract it, and kill it.

Government-run media – along with media dominated by the left.

Guillotines – for some reason, the Nazis and the left have a bizarre affinity for these.

Gun control – A predominant obsession of the left in controlling the people.

Humorless – the left can't meme and they can't tell or take a joke.

Hypocrisy – if the left didn't have double standards, it wouldn't have standards at all.

Indoctrination of the youth - government schools to brainwash the youth.

Joy - Kamala Harris's campaign slogan had Nazi echoes.

Kristallnacht – KKK – using mobs to intimidate and impose their ideology.

Lying with language – the left is forever using words to deceive the public.

Making drastic changes to permanently secure their power.

Marching on May Day – the socialist holiday.

Nationalizing - businesses and industries.

Persecuting their political rivals – leftists do this everywhere.

Praising FDR, the hero of the left, was praised by Joseph Goebbels.

Price Controls – government regulation favored by all leftists.

Projection – Leftists are forever accusing their opponents of what they are doing.

Pushing politics into every facet of society – you can't escape from the left - it's like a cult.

Repetition of lies to confuse the public – always a common trait with the left.

Reversing terms to cause confusion – socialism symbolized by 'red' until the 2000 election.

Secret police organizations – The Democrats wanted a new version of the Gestapo.

Social Justice – a favorite subject of the left and the Nazis.

Socialism – Despite the lies, the NSDAP was a socialist workers' party.

Spying on people – from secret police informants to snitches on COVID lockdowns

Technology – leftists always use the latest technology of the day.

Terror and violence – the left has always used these to get what it wants.

Un-limited government – contrasted with limited government preferred by the right.

Vaccine passports – papers please – the tolerant left threw liberty under the bus with COVID.

Vegetarians – who would have guessed the Nazis were just like the left in this regard?

Woke – Erwache in the original German on the infamous DE banner.

Project X – a listing of socialist precepts from 1942 that reflect the Nazis 25 25-point program.

Zyklon B – In 1934, Fabian Socialist George Bernard Shaw said the following: "I appeal to the chemists to discover a human gas that will kill instantly and painlessly. Deadly by all means, but humane not cruel…”

It's important to debunk the left's big lie because it's been severely distorting the political landscape for over 100 years, and continues to do so here and overseas.

There doesn't seem to be a day that goes by that the left doesn't come up with some bizarre new comparison between the pro-freedom right and a defunct socialist workers' party.

Even worse, the unhinged take the ridiculous false parallels with President Trump as serious allegations. These comparisons are also being made in Europe to denigrate certain parties, and ironically, as justification for their suppression.

But it's the left that has far more comparative similarities to that socialist worker's party, with leftists having far more concrete parallels with other leftists.

D. Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, former director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a long-time contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

