Maybe the girl with the axe should run Scotland

It’s come to this: A fourteen-year-old Scottish girl has more courage to fight evil pedophiles invading her country than all the governments and police forces of Europe combined. By now you’ve seen video of Mayah Sommers, the heroine brandishing a long knife and axe while defending her twelve-year-old sister from two Muslim men making sexual advances.

So sure that they could prey on Scottish youth without suffering any legal consequences, the stalkers actually filmed the event, mocking Sommers in Arabic and providing video evidence for the Scottish police to charge the young girl for possession of a bladed weapon. That’s right! The contemptible, dishonorable, castrated “authorities” charged the girl who defended her sister and herself from likely rapists — not the grown “men” who deserve a spectacular beating and prompt airdrop in the middle of the North Sea.

Outraged citizens are rightly furious and have given Miss Sommers a new title: Queen of the Scots. She deserves it. In a land where government eunuchs protect Islamic rapists and throw native citizens in prison for exercising free speech, there must be a reckoning. Monarchs, members of parliament, and police officers who take sides with foreign invaders over their own countrymen do not merit retaining such positions. When those who are entrusted with the sacred duty of safeguarding young women instead serve those women up on a platter for despicable beasts, they forfeit any right to titles of authority.

Why stop with “Queen of the Scots,” though? Mayah Sommers has shown more grit and gumption than the whole bureaucratic ruling class of Europe. As poorly as the European Union and its neutered vassal states have performed their obligations to protect the continent from foreign invasion, ordinary Europeans would be better off if they deposed European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and anointed the young Scot “Protector of Europe.”

Every young woman in Europe should be carrying an axe these days. Better yet, Europeans should learn from their American cousins’ example and defend themselves with actual firearms. Regardless of the nation from which they hail, all humans have a natural right to protect their own lives. The Second Amendment in the United States recognizes this freedom in constitutional form, but no parchment is needed to create what already exists — an inalienable right to use what weapons are necessary to safeguard one’s life and liberty.

Citizens of Ukraine learned this lesson the hard way. Because ordinary people had to jump through hoops to obtain the government’s permission to own a firearm, spontaneous civilian resistance to Russian military advances was impossible. The Russians arrived with rifles; Ukrainians had spoons.

For three years, European governments have been warning their people that Vladimir Putin plans to invade the Baltic States and eventually reclaim European countries once trapped behind the Iron Curtain. If they truly believed that Russia intends to conquer Europe, responsible governments would be arming their citizens. Why wait to replicate the Ukrainian model of armless resistance when European citizens could be learning how to handle firearms responsibly right now?

Maybe European governments refuse to arm citizens because they fear that citizens will eventually use those weapons against the bureaucrats of the European Union. If that’s the case, then what does such ruling-class anxiety say about the legitimacy of the Brussels regime?

Consider how absurd the situation in Europe really is. There is evidence that members of the Ukrainian military blew up Nord Stream pipelines transporting critically needed natural gas from Russia to Germany. Meanwhile, Ukrainian dictator Volodymyr Zelensky has ordered attacks on oil pipelines supplying vital energy resources to Hungary and Slovakia. Zelensky has even justified the attacks as a reasonable response to Hungary’s efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine War and its opposition to future Ukrainian membership in the European Union.

Germany, Hungary, and Slovakia are members of NATO. Ukraine is not. Nonetheless, the United States and Europe are backing a non-NATO nation that has destroyed state property and threatened the security of NATO nations.

At the same time, European countries have disarmed their citizens, opened their borders, and aided and abetted the invasion of their lands by military-aged males from foreign nations with incompatible cultures and beliefs. Christian churches in France burn down inexplicably. Jews are attacked on the streets. Illegal aliens stab native citizens and tourists. And Muslim grooming gangs molest and rape young European girls.

When Europeans recognize that their governments have failed and that they must defend themselves, what happens? The “free” nations of Europe ban political parties opposed to illegal immigration. The Germans, French, and English censor public dissent. The European Union threatens online privacy. Evil prosecutors go after citizens for “hate speech.” And all over Europe, it becomes “controversial” to wave national flags. As one online commenter recently observed with regards to not-so-Great Britain, “When raising your own flag in your own country is seen as an act of rebellion, it might be a sign you’re under foreign occupation.”

Another sign that you might be under foreign occupation is this: When a couple of Islamic perverts threaten two little girls, government authorities protect the perverts and arrest one of the little girls for fighting back.

Mayah Sommers — Protector of Europe — is already legend because she demonstrates greater skill for self-preservation than all the governments of Europe. May her bravery kindle a beautiful revolution. And may she long reign.

Image via PickPik.