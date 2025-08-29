Cracker Barrel throws conservatives two bones — neither works

Cracker Barrel got its butt whupped last week when it tried to change its logo from the old-fashioned one to a sterile new one. Stockholders and the public rebelled, good and hard. Cracker Barrel saw the error of its ways and relented, caving in to public pressure; it brought back the old logo. But the logo isn’t the problem.

Just yesterday, Cracker Barrel, with its deeply ingrained DEI structure, tried again to nickel-dime the American consumer by cancelling only one of its far-left sponsorships — they withdrew support for “Nashville Pride”, a gay street event. This little bone is a wholly inadequate and cynical attempt to placate a furious and weary public who are sick to death of the whole gay-trans nexus that dominates American culture.

Cracker Barrel’s corporate structure is riddled with DEI travesties. Robby Starbuck, culture warrior par excellence, detailed Cracker Barrel’s corporate structure in several recent posts. Cracker Barrel is top-loaded with DEI, which filters down to every level of the brand. Yet they expect us to drop all objections to their cultural deviancies just because they canceled one street event? Why? Ninety-nine percent of Cracker Barrel is still embedded with DEI. Do they believe we cannot figure this out?

DEI is toxic. Any corporation that persists in keeping their DEI structure runs the likely risk of public backlash on the order of the Bud Light and Target fiascos.

No, Cracker Barrel will not be off the public hook until they remove their DEI. It’s that simple. But their erroneous thinking that they can throw us a bone and we will flock back to their business with its sexual deviancies still intact will not fly.

To date, Cracker Barrel is only the most visible transgressor in the whole gay-trans business world that is filled with DEI toxicity. Americans abhor the whole gay-trans scene. It makes them feel abused. They don’t care what people do in their bedroom, but they will fight like hell when you bring it to the boardroom and expect them to silently approve and then partake. That menu needs to be changed before we will order anything on it.

Image: The Stig, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.