Enabling Chaos

Anyone who has lived with a loved one struggling with addiction knows the painful tension between loving the person and despising their behavior. Addicts often manipulate friends and family into enabling their descent into dysfunction, and well-meaning but misguided loved ones can inadvertently hasten their collapse.

This dynamic mirrors a broader societal issue in the West. Leftist politicians and the legacy media promote unchecked tolerance, diversity, and inclusivity, often ignoring the consequences. The result is an influx of unvetted immigrants who resist assimilation and are swiftly placed on welfare. As immigrant birth rates rise, western fertility rates decline. In the U.K., some immigrant men have formed rape gangs, targeting local women and children. Yet, citizens who voice concerns on social media or to authorities risk being labeled Islamophobes and facing criminal charges. In Scotland, 14-year-old Mayah Sommers, dubbed the “Young Queen of Scots,” faces charges after brandishing edged weapons and confronting alleged migrant attackers threatening her and her sister. The migrants, however, face no repercussions. Young girls in Scotland seem forced to choose between submitting to violence or being prosecuted for self-defense.

In the U.S., tragedies like the rape and murder of Laken Riley highlight similar issues. Immigrant truck drivers, unable to read road signs, cause fatal crashes, and hospitals face financial strain from uninsured migrants using emergency rooms for primary care. President Trump’s efforts to address these challenges in Washington, D.C., have faced resistance from leftists, though Mayor Muriel Bowser recently acknowledged positive results. Meanwhile, Democrat-run cities continue to deteriorate.

Shockingly, some perpetrators of these crimes receive public support, even from victims. A Chicago woman, injured during a violent carjacking, opposed President Trump’s plan to deploy National Guard troops to her city. Over 2.5 million people signed a petition urging leniency for an illegal immigrant truck driver responsible for three deaths in Florida. Luigi Mangione, accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, has garnered support from those frustrated with the healthcare system.

This growing “assassination culture” is alarming. Over one-third of attendees at the Stand Up for Science Rally in Washington, D.C., expressed belief that violence may be necessary to “save” the country. Meanwhile, societal indulgence of mental instability exacerbates the problem. Not long ago, individuals confused about their gender received treatment. Today, they are celebrated, and those who refuse to affirm their identities may face censure or legal consequences. Providing hormones and surgical interventions to the mentally unstable is akin to giving an addict free drugs and shelter -- it enables rather than heals. Similarly, unchecked immigration and crime, coupled with media narratives blaming President Trump, conservatives, Republicans, and Jews, fuel emotional frenzy among unstable individuals, sometimes leading to violence.

Mass shootings by transgender or non-binary individuals underscore this issue. Media claims that such incidents are rare are of little consolation to their victims, and their frequency has become noticeable. Examples include Devon Erickson and Maya Alec McKinney in Denver, Snochia Moseley in Aberdeen, Audrey Hale in Nashville, Salvador Ramos in Uvalde, Dylan Butler in Iowa, Kiimbrady Carriker in Philadelphia, Anderson Lee Aldrich in Colorado Springs, and Robert Westman in Minnesota.

Mental illness is a common thread in these cases, yet the media often downplays these incidents while highlighting alleged right-wing violence, such as the Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot (an FBI hoax) or the January 6 protest (likely instigated and enabled by the Left).

We would be better served by helping the mentally ill get the treatment they need to restore them to health, rather than enabling them to sink further into dysfunction. The left may find it useful to place the blame on guns, racism, or transphobia, as it gives them the excuse to exercise more control over us. However, it sentences those suffering from mental illness to lives of misery and endangers those of us who seek to live lives of peaceful security.

Image: Pixabay