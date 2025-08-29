Mass shooting on Minneapolis anything but 'incomprehensible'

Many folks, in and out of government, including Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara, have called the horrendous recent mass shooting at a Minneapolis Catholic school/church “incomprehensible.”

It is part of the tragedy that this couldn’t be further from the truth.

Sadly, it is particularly comprehensible.

In light of what has happened to our society in recent years, it was a certainty that the least stable among us would lash out in the most sickening and evil ways possible.

Progressives’ long march through the institutions resulted in them having almost total control of government, media, corporate boardrooms, legal institutions … and, perhaps worst of all, the schools.

This in turn led to ever more shocking and disgusting “art,” television, movies, and literature. Technological advances such as the internet, smartphones, and “social” media have made this easily available to all, including young children.

Modern day teachers, many fresh from the hyper-woke universities, have pushed a secular and LGBTQ agenda in their schools. Almost ubiquitously.

Drag Queen story hour replaced just plain story hour in schools, libraries, and churches. The Ten Commandments were first rendered suggestions and then mocked and dispensed with entirely. The percentage of folks identifying as Christians has plummeted as the percentage of those identifying as LGBTQ has skyrocketed. Especially among our youth. And especially those claiming to be transgender.

Our hate-stream media has aided and abetted the Democrat party -- and its sycophantic remoras in academia -- in insisting that America is a hateful place, never great, filled with bigots and homophobes. And that, essentially, 40% or so of Americans are Hitler-loving fascist deplorables. (In doing so, they have ironically demonized political opposition in the name of “saving our democracy.”)

These “progressives” have made it clear they favor immigrants, even (or especially) illegal ones, over American citizens. They have chipped away at our First Amendment rights and are going hard at our Second Amendment rights … among others.

They disdain the Constitution and all those that set the country on its course to become the freest, richest, and most generous the world has ever known.

They promote death in the form of abortion and euthanasia. They denigrate police and law enforcement and try to defund them. Which leads to more death, as occurred in Minneapolis at the Annunciation Catholic School.

Corollary: it is no wonder that the vast majority of mass shootings occur in areas where firearms are banned. But how can that be? Well, criminals don’t obey laws (as none of those who are here illegally do, either).

And so you have 26 people shot in Minneapolis in two days.

Maybe it is the new Chicago.

And people like former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey mocked prayer and worried about the effect the slaughter would have on the “trans community.”

Just like the shooter, apparently.

Worse yet, Mary Margaret Olohan of the Daily Wire reported that Gov. Tim Walz was specifically asked for more money for “school safety in nonpublic schools” … back in 2023.

Olohan stated that Tim Benz, the president of MINNDEPENDENT and Jason Adkins, the executive director of the Minnesota Catholic Conference, informed the governor of an “urgent and critical need in Minnesota to make sure our schools are secure and safe” in light of “recent, and continuing attacks, on our schools in this country and in our state.”

Walz, Minnesota’s inimitably bizarre governor, did not act on that request for $50 million to address the issue.

Even though he has blown through the surplus he inherited and has authorized nearly unlimited expenditures in the course of making Minnesota a sanctuary state for abortion, illegal aliens … and trans folks and their medical procedures.

Nice? Nope. Anything but. Democrats are simultaneously — and zealously -- embracing crime and criminals, illegals, secularism, and radical Islam. In other words, evil. This cannot -- and will not -- end well for anyone.

“Evil” is a bit strong you say? Various trans “social” media sites are alive with folks applauding the targeting of Christians, the slaughter of children.

Like a drunk unwilling to recognize his addiction, if we continue to refuse to acknowledge the evil among us, we have no chance of defeating it.

I want to know: what would Minnapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, Gov. Walz, and the rest of the insane clown posse progressive bunch do if a trans person shot up a mosque? Or if an illegal Muslim immigrant shot up a bar frequented by trans folks? Which would be worse in their eyes? Why?

Why, indeed? Why is any/all of this happening?

Demography is destiny. You get what you tolerate. All that is needed for evil to prevail is for good men to do nothing. Period.

Image: Screen shot from FOX9 video, via YouTube