RFK Jr. pushes the CDC back toward science, and the media goes ballistic and warns of death

The media is going nuts because a woman at the CDC got canned, and a few others resigned. They say people are going to die because of this — they always say people are going to die. Here is the headline in WaPo:

CDC leaders who resigned said RFK Jr. undermined vaccine science, risking lives

Yet somehow, as Fauci lied for years and gave bad medical advice that he falsely claimed was based on science, nobody resigned and the media wasn’t outraged…despite people actually dying because of it.

In March 2020, the CDC said that COVID easily spread off of surfaces. They even said how long it lasted. But just months later, in May, they essentially admitted that it doesn’t spread off of surfaces. How many people still believe the first pronouncement that was clearly not based on science? How much money was spent because of the first and erroneous claim?

Businesses were forced to close and a huge amount of money was spent on implementing separation, all of which Fauci and the CDC said were necessary to protect against the spread of COVID. They said all decisions were based on science, yet years later, Fauci admitted there was no science to support that costly and destructive edict. Yet no one was outraged, nor did anyone at the CDC resign for the false statements. The media certainly didn’t care.

In March 2020, the CDC abruptly made changes to how they counted COVID deaths, which were clearly not based on science. They decided to count deaths as caused by COVID if someone just had COVID, or was assumed to have COVID, no matter how many other comorbidities they had. That is anti-science. Yet there were no protests or resignations.

Businesses were told to spend massive amounts of money putting up Plexiglass to protect against COVID, but months later, a New York Times report said this could make things worse:

Those Anti-Covid Plastic Barriers Probably Don’t Help and May Make Things Worse

When Trump and others wanted the Wuhan lab to be investigated as the source of the virus, the CDC, Fauci, and others went into protection mode. They colluded to lie to the American people that the Wuhan lab as a source was a disproven conspiracy. How many people died from COVID or some future virus because so many corrupt officials didn’t want the truth to come out? Again, there was no turmoil, protests, or resignations at the CDC for this egregious lie.

There were also no resignations when Fauci lied to Congress, saying that he and the NIH weren’t involved in funding gain-of-function research in China. How many people died because our medical experts di in fact fund these dangerous experiments, and then lied about it? Few even cared when an autopen gave Fauci a pardon.

There was no outrage or resignations when Fauci and others lied that people who had the vaccine could not get the virus or spread it.

The media didn’t cared when women and others were fired for choosing not to get the vaccine. I thought these people believe that women have the freedom of “choice”?

Did anyone at the CDC care when the agency overrode science to regurgitate Democrat political supporters talking points to keep schools closed?

Investigation Reveals Biden’s CDC Bypassed Scientific Norms to Allow Teachers Union to Re-Write Official Guidance

How many children’s lives were permanently harmed because the CDC caved?

The CDC also essentially parrots the Democrat talking points on climate change. If they cared about scientific facts and the length and quality of life, they would support the use of natural resources.

There is zero scientific data to support the talking points that humans and our use of natural resources control the climate, but there is 100% evidence that life expectancy almost doubled and the quality of life greatly improved after we started using oil. What would hospitals and medical care be like without our use of natural resources?

How many people in poor and underdeveloped countries die early and starve because so many wealthy countries and people tell them not to use natural resources?

How many people and businesses were destroyed because of these CDC decisions that were not based on science? How many poor students, including minorities, got further behind because schools were kept closed while we funneled massive amounts of money to the schools?

How many people died from suicide because of depression because they were alone? How many people became dependent on alcohol and drugs because of these non-scientific edicts?

How many elderly people died alone because family members were barred from visitation?

So pardon me when I don’t believe that CDC only bases its decisions on science or that these career people at CDC are invaluable to our health.

