Kansas ain't no place like home

One would think Kansas, of all places, would be a bastion of Normal American sanity. After all, it was to Kansas Dorothy and Toto returned when they left Oz. There’s no place like home. But that’s apparently not true of Lawrence, a town of just over 80,000 that voted overwhelmingly—67.5%--for Kamala Harris. Donald Trump won Kansas overall with 57.2% of the vote.

Since taking office, Trump has been restoring the rule of law in a whirlwind of executive orders while requiring the DOJ, Department of Education—DOE—FBI and every other federal agency to—the horror—obey and enforce federal law. That’s where the Lawrence Unified School District—USD497—enters stage left.

Graphic: X Post

Lawrence Unified School District (USD497) in Kansas issued a statement vowing to “protect” illegal alien students from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers, which, if put into practice, would violate federal law. Not only that, but Libs of TikTok obtained a document reportedly from USD497 insisting students can access facilities and activities — including, presumably, sports — based on “gender identity” rather than biological sex. USD497 has an “Immigration Resolution” on its website. It was passed and signed by the school board. This resolution explicitly promises to defy the Trump administration and courts that have made favorable decisions for ICE activities and try to prevent ICE from carrying out any investigations or other actions at Lawrence schools (presuming that ICE would even raid the schools, which is unlikely).

Here’s part of that resolution:

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 497, DOUGLAS COUNTY, KANSAS, that the board is opposed to any action of Immigration and Customs Enforcement to interfere with the education of any student attending a public school…

Is that illegal? You betcha:

According to 18 U.S. Code § 111, anyone who “forcibly assaults, resists, opposes, impedes, intimidates, or interferes with” designated federal officers commits a criminal offense. 8 U.S. Code § 1324 also states that anyone who “conceals, harbors, or shields from detection, or attempts to conceal, harbor, or shield from detection, such alien” violates the law. If the above resolution is put into practice, USD497 would be in violation of these laws.

USD497 is also determined to see its federal funding revoked. Trans boys get to change in girl’s locker rooms and play on girl’s teams. It goes without saying they also get to invade girl’s bathrooms. That alone is a violation of Kansas law.

The trifecta is teachers who fail to use a student’s “preferred pronouns” can be fired. Apparently, USD497 considers this a “right,” though not one found in the Bill of Rights.

Is USD497 an outlier, a small island of lunacy in a Kansas sea of common sense? Not quite.

The DOE is now investigating four additional Kansas school districts: Topeka, Olathe, Shawnee and Kansas City.

A complaint filed by the Defense of Freedom Institute (DFI) claimed the districts allow students to use single-sex rooms and play sports based on their “gender identity” and ban teachers from telling parents if their child identifies as transgender. The department said these policies possibly violate Title IX and the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.

Fortunately, Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach is also involved:

“Title IX was enacted to protect the rights of girls to equal educational opportunity and safety. Kansas had to sue and defeat the Biden Administration in federal court to stop them from dismantling Title IX,” said Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach. “I am grateful that we now have a federal government that takes Title IX seriously and will ensure that school districts follow the law.”

The Trans Superiority Narrative, like DEI and Woke in general, is on its way out, but it’s not going quietly. Pockets of mental illness and revolutionary, anti-American insanity are going to go down fighting, wasting untold billions on losing battles against the law. They hope leftist judges will help them fight a delaying action until 2026 when they might seize the House of Representatives, which will then serially impeach Trump. Why, Democrats might take the White House and both houses of Congress in 2028, and they’ll be able to completely overturn the rule of law to ensure one-party rule forever.

In the meantime, they’re more than willing to damage girls and women, and spend taxpayer money like drunken sailors to fight the evil Trump. He was right, you know: they’re after us. Trump is just in the way—even in Kansas.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.