Hundreds of white karens protest against Trump's crime crackdown in Washington, D.C.

Sometimes, it's better not to hold a protest at all when this is the best you can get:

Ant-Trump protest marching towards the White House chanting, “Free D.C.” and calling for the National Guard to go home.@theblaze pic.twitter.com/vTHMFsnNdR — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 16, 2025

That was yesterday. Seems the protestors, marching under the banner of a group called 'Refuse Fascism,' have a problem with President Trump's crime crackdown in Washington, D.C.

According to NPR, which thought this scrum of 200 or so leftist protestors was worthy of an actual news story:

WASHINGTON — Hundreds gathered peacefully in the nation's capital on Saturday afternoon to protest President Trump's attempted takeover of the city's police department and deployment of National Guard units alongside federal agents. ... Mason Weber of Maryland told NPR he attended the march because he was concerned that the deployment of troops is a "serious ethical and legal breach." "The most concerning thing about it is there's been no check and balance of the systems of power," Weber said. "Congress, if it comes to it, we expect to authorize it for longer."

What do you notice about these protestors?

I see ... white people. They're holding a protest in favor of the status quo, which is to say, out-of-control crime in a city that's 43% black, giving white-bread reasons like 'serious ethical and legal breach.' Easy to do when you live in the D.C. suburbs.

What I don't see at this protest are black people, who bear the brunt of violent crime as victims don't seem to want to come to this protest. Seems they just don't want to get mugged, carjacked or looted any more.

The group itself, though, claims to champion black people.

Get a load of what Refuse Fascism has to say about 'people of color' on its principles page:

It is urgent that as many people as possible from many diverse political, religious, and ideological perspectives and backgrounds raise their voices and act together to stop this 21st century American fascism. Millions hate and fear what is happening. Every one of these voices is needed!

All that, and they couldn't get any black people in a city that's 43% black, to come to their protest.

Pathetic.

Refuse Fascism's 'call to act' page pays similar tribute to black people, but they're kind of far down on their list:

There is a way to defeat this. We, the undersigned, call on the decent people who don’t want to live in a fascist America – who are more than half the country – to courageously rise up as one. Those who have dedicated their lives to service – to teach children, to heal the sick, to conduct life-saving research – refusing to comply with fascist decrees, backed up by all justice-loving people. Students and young people whose whole future is on the line making schools and campuses centers of resistance and filling the streets. Women and LGBTQ people who are furious at being enslaved and erased —bringing their defiance and rage into the public square. People of color and everyone sick to death of white supremacy refusing to go back, bringing the experience and fury of centuries of resistance into this fight.

All that patronage of blacks, and still, they couldn't get black people in any appreciable numbers to come to their protest.

In reality, it's as racist as it looks.

In claiming to champion blacks as a backdrop, and in de facto championing criminals out front at their protest against Trump's crackdown, they are effectivelly saying they think all black people are criminals, which is about par for the party of the Klan.

Blacks who are victims of criminals and want it stopped don't exist, much the way various groups were rubbed out of the picture as nonpersons under Stalin. Only the criminals figure in their people of color championings.

No wonder black people wanted nothing to do with this white-karen clown show.

Fortunately, President Trump knows what's going on and is shutting down the crime. He's not wavering from making that city liveable again. Must be bad news for the karens who have let themselves be counted.

