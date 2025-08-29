In defense of Baby Boomers

I have recently discovered that people my age are a blight on the landscape. YouTube and the Internet abound with content produced by young creators expressing resentment of the baby boom generation. One would hope this would be tongue-in-cheek, but in fact there is little evidence of good humor.

Now, we Baby Boomers did not see eye to eye with our parents. They grew up in the depression and lived through World War II. Their concepts of hard work, thrift, and morality were different from ours, given our easier childhoods.

I don’t believe we disparaged them, though. Most of us realized that they had endured a much more stressful time in history, and that many of their viewpoints were understandable if perhaps outmoded.

Boomers looking back at the “greatest generation” tended to feel grateful having been raised in relative affluence. One cultural divide was obviously the Vietnam War, as our generation was prudently skeptical of the draft, whereas our fathers accepted it. We did understand that our comfortable existence was built on the backs of World War II survivors

Unfortunately, it appears that the generations we raised resent our age group. There are multiple such articles. These specific criticisms come from an essay by Lacey Muszynski. They are typical of other articles. They are published on a website called “Cheapism” which seems to be a website mainly about shopping for good deals. This turns out to be ironic.

One of her criticisms is that Boomers “hoard money.” She claims that we are the wealthiest generation, yet we are ”stingy.” Now, if we are wealthiest generation, it’s because we’ve worked for more years, and earned more paychecks. We were also raised by a generation whose Depression-era values were passed on to us. It is also natural for retired people to be more thoughtful about spending. They’ll find this out themselves. Ironically, many of us are thrifty in part, to pass on our savings to our children. Pardon us.

Lacey also complains that my generation is always “calling” rather than “texting.” I have the opposite complaint about them. Many of us feel that verbal communication is far more nuanced, and more intimate than just reading text. Combine that with our inferior typing skills, and evolving arthritis, we are less likely to rely on texting except when it is expedient. I would hope younger people would view this as a quirk more than a failing.

One ironic observation was that we “eat in chain restaurants rather than independents.” This is an overgeneralization. It is probably true that a portion of us frequent chains with senior discounts. Excuse us. This was somewhat bizarre criticism, however, from a website whose front-page features multiple articles apparently describing how to inexpensively navigate chain restaurants.

Lacey dislikes that Boomers tend to “avoid technology.” First off, I suspect every generation believes this of their elders. However, in this case, who do you think bought you your technology and taught you how to use it? Have some respect.

One last issue to address is that Boomers tend to “dismiss” the younger generations. I think that’s a complaint that pretty much every generation has felt. Perhaps in some cases our attitudes are justified. I do know many young people who work very hard, and I admire them. It’s the slackers that we disrespect.

There is another attitude that I notice among younger generation. People of my age remember parents, and/or employers, who pushed hard on us to work harder and better. Though at the time such hazing seemed unpleasant, most people of my generation see these experiences now as formative and positive. In many cases, younger generations do not feel the same way, considering them ”toxic,” an attitude reinforced by their inevitable counselors.

What I find obnoxious about these articles is the sense of righteousness one perceives. Our lack of sympathy with the Gen X and millennial generations, is our failing alone, as their approach to modernity must be correct. I may have disagreed over many things with my parents, but I would never have had the hubris to assume they were always wrong. Having empathy for people and their life experiences is a sign of maturity and wisdom.

We are hardly perfect, but we were the ones that raised you to the elevated state of being you apparently enjoy.

Have some respect.

Henry Smith Jr is a pulmonary and sleep physician. He resides in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

He blogs at: henrysmithscottage.com

Image: Lyndon B. Johnson Library