Dear Dems: Nobody longs to be close to you

Are the Democrats fading away? To paraphrase the Carpenters (Nobody longs to be) Close to you. They have "muchos problemas," as my late Cuban mother used to say.

Let's check out the horrible shooting in Minneapolis. Some of us would like to have an honest conversation about mental issues and trans people. They immediately shut that down saying that Minneapolis is a trans-friendly city. Nobody wants to be unfriendly, but the truth matters, especially after the incident in Nashville and now this one.

Overall, the party is lost, as Joseph Curl wrote:

The Democratic Party just might spend the next 20 years in the wilderness, and it has only itself to blame. Things have never been this bad for the party of hope and change. They hope they can change, but they’re face-to-face with a three-headed beast that threatens to push them off a cliff: Millions of voters are abandoning the party, approval ratings have hit a 30-year low and fundraising is in the dumpster. Democrats lost more than 2 million registered voters during the period, while Republicans gained 2.4 million, according to the paper’s analysis. Last year, for the first time since 2018, more new voters nationwide chose to register as Republicans than Democrats. The voter flight occurred across the political spectrum: in battleground states, deep-blue strongholds and red states alike. The party’s struggles extend beyond voter registration. A recent CNBC survey shows the Democratic Party’s net favorability has plummeted to a near three-decade low of -32 among registered voters. The party now holds just a 24% positive rating, compared with a 56% negative rating. “The -32 rating appeared to be the lowest rating for either party going back to at least 1996,” CNBC reported. The party’s financial situation mirrors its other serious troubles. After its devastating 2024 elections, the Democratic National Committee trails the Republican National Committee by nearly every fundraising metric. By June’s end, the RNC held $80 million; the Democrats, just $15 million.

The three-headed beast is radical ideas, voter registration losses, and a left wing committed to destroying everything.

In the meantime, a lot of Americans look at the party and wonder where their father's Democrat Party ran to. Worse than that, every Democrat that I've spoken to knows that the Left is going to destroy them, but they are scared to challenge them. They fear cancellation, a mob in front of their house or business office or being called something that ends in "ism."

From coast to coast, it looks like more and more Americans do not long to be close to the Democrats.

Image: Pixabay