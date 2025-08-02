How Hillary, Obama, and the Democrats saved America

With the Russia hoax revelations pouring out from Tulsi Gabbard and Kash Patel—and with more to come as more documents are found and declassified and whistleblowers step forward—conservatives are feeling validated. We had enough available information to know that the whole thing was a lie, but we’re now getting the data that makes it possible to believe the villains behind it will be brought to justice.

However, even as what amounts to criminal fraud and, possibly, sedition, are revealed, I’m incredibly grateful to Hillary and Obama for the Russia hoax, as I am to the Democrats for their absolutely vicious and unrelenting attacks to destroy Trump. That’s because what they did in the last decade was a necessary predicate to Trump’s actions today, cleaning out the rot of fifty, or even ninety, years of leftist governance.

Image by ChatGPT.

When Trump first appeared on the scene in 2015, his commitment to conservatism was dubious, at best. Over the years, he’d been a Republican, a Reform Party member, a Democrat, a Republican, an Independent, and then a Republican again. He was a wealthy individual who led a party, Hollywood-style lifestyle seemingly inconsistent with conservative values.

Trump’s Make America Great Again platform, which ChatGPT sums up neatly, was actually standard 1980s fare. He wasn’t that interested in cultural issues such as abortion, transgenderism, homosexuality, gay marriage, DEI, critical race theory, etc. He didn’t care about the Middle East much, either; he just wanted no more wars. It was all pragmatic, 1980s functionality.

Trump tied the whole 1980s package up with a nice ribbon: Make America Great Again. I suspect it was that slogan, as much as anything else, that made the left insane.

Nobody was going to Make America Great Again on their watch. In any event, it was Hillary’s turn. This loyal little woman had stood by her men (Bill and Obama), so she was entitled to her moment of glory. But by 2016, Hillary’s corruption, like a dead albatross, was finally catching up with her.

You know the story from there: To cover for her wrongdoing, Hillary’s team came up with the Russia Hoax; the Obama administration weaponized the Russia Hoax; and the RINOs, perhaps afraid of being tainted by the Russia Hoax, gave Trump only lackluster support. The result was that Trump’s first term was essentially a bust in terms of bringing his pragmatic goals to lasting reality.

Meanwhile, the Democrats, made manic by their own insanity and Joe Biden’s highly improbable victory, cast off the shackles of reason and reality, and governed according to their Marxist dreams. At home and abroad, the world became a poorer, darker, and more dangerous place.

And through it all, from 2016 right through to November 2024, the Democrats relentlessly attacked Trump: calumnies, impeachments, raids of his home, arrests, investigations, and two assassination attempts. Rather than destroying Trump, though, they just made him angry.

And here’s the irony. If they’d allowed Trump’s victory in 2016 to be unimpeded, his first term would have seen him put America on a sounder footing, but he would have done nothing to stop the deep rot that the left began to infuse into the American government beginning with Roosevelt, and that eventually reached a crescendo under Biden.

And yes, Trump probably would have won reelection, but he still wouldn’t have addressed the systemic problems, because he would still have been pragmatically focused on a strong military, a strong border, the economy, and national security. All those are good things, but the Deep State would have husbanded its strength in the background for the next Democrat win, and the culture wars would have continued their incremental victories. Trump’s presidency would have been an interlude, not a revolution.

Thus, a lame-duck Trump wouldn’t have ended the Department of Education, put a complete halt to all federal DEI, reinvigorated the Civil Rights Act against leftist education, unleashed ICE, attacked Iran’s nuclear facilities, stood at Israel’s back against the world, renegotiated every single American trade deal, or done any of the other dozens of things Trump has been doing to scrape the leftist rot out of American institutions.

And here’s the irony: It was the Democrats who turned him into their destroyer, especially Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama.

So, I don’t know about you, but I am so grateful that those two people are foul and corrupt, and that their supporters are insane. Without their criminality and madness, the Trump we see today, who is working at warp speed toward a rebirth of American greatness, exists only because of them.