Trump boots revision-prone Bureau of Labor Statistics chief and the left howls bloody murder

When workers can't or won't do their jobs properly, it's up to management to fire their keisters out of there and get someone else who will.

Which is what happened with the much-howled-about firing of Bureau of Labor Statistics chief Erika McEntarfer by President Trump.

Trump is 1000% correct here. It is obvious to me that there are leftist moles inside the BLS and numbers are being manipulated in an attempt to weaken Trump.



Glad to see Trump taking action. pic.twitter.com/M0sWRmLj5c — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) August 1, 2025

How many times was data manipulated, and then 'revised' with perfect timing for Democrats by this Biden-appointed "economist"?

It turns out it was a lot, as Trump described.

Initial BLS numbers haven't been close to accurate in years. There needs to be reform in the department, because this is unsustainable. pic.twitter.com/u2AQZ14v5H — Andrew @ Don’t Walk, RUN! (@DontWalkRUN) August 1, 2025

How could anyone trust data from this person after a record like that, which at a minimum, amounts to incompetence, not knowing how to properly collect consistent, reliable data? Can you imagine making a trade on Wall Street based on data this subject to revision? Over and over again? What is the point of collecting this data if it's so malleable and unreliable that all it gets is revised?

The Bureau of Labor Statistics collects its data on employment through its household surveys, and makes various projections from it. Such a method is pretty easy to manipulate -- call this guy, ignore that guy, etc. -- given its fluid nature. Only a truly objective and consistent data effort can make the data worthwhile. But BLS hasn't bothered -- it's happy to release and revise, over and over again, and by the wildest of coincidences, Democrats benefit.

So not surprisingly, Democrats are howling 'danger to democracy,' 'fascism,' 'corruption' and all that with this firing, as if there hadn't been red flags even before Trump became president:

Unquestionably the most dangerous and corrupt attack on the independence of US economic data in American history. Trump is firing the head of the BLS, an longtime civil servant confirmed 86-8 by the Senate, simply because the job numbers came in below his expectations today pic.twitter.com/QTrVcUrljV — Joey Politano 🏳️‍🌈 (@JosephPolitano) August 1, 2025

Trump's firing the BLS chief over statistics he doesn't like has a lot in common with Stalin USSR.



The US isn't communist yet, but Trump is definitely taking the USA in the direction of something similar to communism.



Source: Acemoglu and Robinson, Why Nations Fail. pic.twitter.com/ebKbVZJ58t — Michael Makovi (@mikewinddale) August 2, 2025

My @nytopinion blog on the senseless order to fire the BLS Commissioner. pic.twitter.com/nq0bGwJAii — Jason Furman (@jasonfurman) August 2, 2025

They all traffic in the baseline idea that BLS data was a fount of objectivity instead of a revision-plagued mess run by an incompetent that never got it right the first time, but always managed to time the initial release of the data to the advantage of Democrats and the disadvantage of Republicans, before, oops, the big revisions.

Some erroneously report that Trump fired this woman over the last bad data revision because he didn't like it, but that's nonsense. He said in his tweet that he was tired of the constant revisions, signalling someone who doesn't know how to do her job at best and a political operative at worst.

Here's the most pin-headed leftist howl, from a New York Times correspondent who claims Trump is just like the radical leftwing Kirchner Krew who turned Argentina an inflation-wracked hellhole through massive government spending and crony shovelouts, triggering the election of radical conservative libertarian Javier Milei who's often compared to President Trump.

I covered Argentina as a foreign correspondent under leftist president Kirshner and so much of what I’m seeing here reminds me of that period which saw the economy decimated with high inflation and stagnation due to tariffs and other measures. But what worries me the most…. — Lulu NYT (@LuluGNavarro) August 2, 2025

Umm, Trump isn't anything like the Kirchners. He's more like Milei, actually.

In any case, I doubt she had much criticism for the Kirchners until Milei won the last election by surprise. The Kirchners spouted all the leftist establishment truisms about global warming, feminism, endless spending, criminal coddling, and every other fashionable idea to the left, and cultivated a cozy relationship with Venezuela's Marxist dictator Hugo Chavez. I sure don't remember any critical stories.

Worse still, she seems to think bad data is what caused Argentina's hyperinflation. Actually, endless money-printing did and nobody in Argentina needed official statistics to know that.

Some think it's a good case for an investigation, given the many coincidences showing advantageous data for Democrats at politically critical times, and disadvantageous data for Republicans for the same reasons.

Trump should launch an audit of the BLS (Bureau of Labor Statistics). Their figures have been inflated for far too long the data isn’t just inaccurate, it’s deliberately manipulated.@realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/9WPZD8oXFX — Digital Gal (@DigitalGal_X) August 1, 2025

Firing the BLS commissioner is the kind of move that illustrates the danger of Trump not having people around him who will question his impulses.



As @philipaklein explains, it doesn't even help him politically: pic.twitter.com/jjqkjSyrX8 — Dominic Pino (@DominicJPino) August 1, 2025

The bottom line here is that Trump is right to get rid of this person and put someone more trustworthy and knowledgable in her place. This data isn't just subject for headline news or Wall Street trades.

The Federal Reserve actually makes decisions on interest rates based on this always revised (and likely manipulated) data. It shouldn't, but in its wokesterly world, it does. And despite multiple revisions, it still does, which suggests complicity with the BLS numbers gaming.

It should be looking at M2 and only M2 for inflation data that should set interest rates but it doesn't. And that creates these kinds of problems:

Great discussion yesterday with ⁦@larry_kudlow⁩ and ⁦⁦@RealEJAntoni⁩ on how the Federal Reserve’s deliberately restrictive interest rate stance limits access to capital for the private sector and needlessly curtails economic growth. pic.twitter.com/ts7dn2y6Mf — Judy Shelton (@judyshel) August 2, 2025

With the left yelling bloody murder about this change of personnel, and the Trump administration not budging, it should probably put the Federal Reserve on notice, too, that it's next in line for a personnel change; it's not as untouchable and politically powerful as it thinks it is. With the Fed taking in bad data and running at a historic loss, unable to make a profit, that can't come soon enough.

