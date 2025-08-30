How can Democrats be so wrong on everything?

Growing up in the 1960s, I spent many pleasant hours reading comic books — mostly Superman and related characters. There was an odd group of characters called the “Bizarros” in that series. These were monstrous duplicates of individuals from the universe inhabited by Superman and his cohorts. Their defining characteristic, besides their hideous appearance, was that they did everything backwards: Good was bad, ugly was beautiful, and so on.

Such is the case with today’s Democrat (they’re not democratic) party. Much has been written on their being on the wrong side of every 80/20 issue. I have previously noted here that the party appears to be aligned with the demonic principles of Baal and Jezebel. How else does one explain their celebration of abortion, the chemical and surgical castration of children, placing graphic pornography in K–12 schools, and welcoming thousands of vicious South American gang members into our country?

As conservatives, we champion the principles of limited government, individual liberty, free markets, and personal responsibility. These ideals are rooted in the Constitution and the wisdom of our Founding Fathers and have enabled Americans to build the greatest nation on Earth. Yet Democrat policies, especially recently, have veered away from these foundations. They embrace big government interventions that smother economic growth, erode freedoms, and disproportionately and ironically harm the very people they claim to help — particularly minorities, small business owners, and the working poor. These progressive fantasies are not just bad politics; they’re disastrous for Americans. Everywhere they’re enacted, they inflate costs, expand bureaucracy, and reward dependency over self-reliance. Those who see through leftist rhetoric are increasingly voting with their feet by fleeing Democrat-run cities and states and changing their alliance to the Republican Party.

The Biden administration provided some of the most egregious examples. Its economic blunders inflicted real pain on minority communities and small businesses. Inflation, dubbed “Bidenflation” by its innumerable critics, surged under Democrat control, costing the average family an extra $5,200 annually. Meanwhile, real wages plummeted by over 2.5 percent in just 13 months.

A Wall Street Journal poll revealed that 35 percent of African-American, Hispanic, and Asian-American respondents faced “major financial strain,” with more than half of black households struggling with energy insecurity. Republicans like Rep. Kevin Brady (R-Texas) pointed out that these policies deepen income inequality, making the poor poorer and making a mockery of the Democrats’ narrative of “equity.” Biden’s health care reversals undermined Trump-era reforms, such as organ procurement improvements that saved lives among minorities waiting for transplants.

And let’s not forget the Biden tax hikes, which reversed wage gains for minorities. As Alfredo Ortiz of the Job Creators Network testified, minority entrepreneurs were drowning in worker shortages and supply chain woes, all thanks to policies that prioritized government spending over job creation.

This pattern of harm extends to broader Democrat fantasies that sound noble but deliver misery. Obama’s tax policy targeted those earning over $250,000 while theoretically sparing the middle class. In reality, over 50 percent of those “wealthy” individuals were small business owners employing millions of middle-class workers. Raising their taxes amid record unemployment, as Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke warned, was economic suicide, stifling investment and growth when families needed it most. Even left-leaning senators like Kent Conrad (D-N.D.) and Evan Bayh (D-Ind.) agreed that it was the “last thing” to do in a recession. Echoing this fiscal recklessness was the explosion of federal spending: a $1.5-trillion bailout, a trillion-dollar stimulus, and Obamacare’s trillion-dollar price tag skyrocketed the deficit without reining in the national debt. Democrats’ (and Republicans’!) failure to pass budgets screams of irresponsibility, leaving future generations — especially low-income ones — to foot the bill through higher taxes and inflation.

The Democrats’ environmental mandates further illustrate how big government hurts the poor. The Heritage Foundation exposed how climate regulations like the Clean Power Plan and vehicle emissions standards functioned as regressive taxes on energy, hiking household electricity costs. Low-income families, who typically devote roughly 20 percent of their budgets to energy compared to less than 10 percent for the wealthy, are forced to choose between lights and food. Efficiency rules jacked up purchase prices for appliances and light bulbs, burdening those who can’t afford the “long-term savings” promised by bureaucrats. Fuel efficiency mandates added thousands to car prices and pennies per gallon at the pump. The poor and middle-class were hit the hardest, as always, while environmental gains were negligible. Ozone regulations divert billions from poverty programs to compliance, while the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) diverts crops to ethanol, spiking corn prices and food costs for the poor, who spend a third of their income on groceries. The federal sugar program doubles domestic prices through import restrictions, costing consumers $2.4–$4 billion per year. Even relics like the Tennessee Valley Authority subsidize inefficiency, leading to rate hikes that disproportionately affect the poor and middle class.

Conservatives advocate market-driven solutions: repealing mandates; auctioning off assets like the TVA; and letting competition lower costs, empowering the poor through choice rather than coercion.

Other Democrat ideas border on the absurd, combining horrific policy with cynicism. Packing the Supreme Court is a blatant partisan power-grab. Although unlikely to pass, it would undermine judicial independence and alienate moderates. Upon regaining the majority, Republicans would likely add conservative justices, beginning an endless, repetitive cycle and an ever-burgeoning Supreme Court.

Democrats’ plan to eliminate the filibuster would let the majority ram through radical agendas without compromise, another recipe for revenge when Republicans regain power. Granting statehood to D.C. and Puerto Rico? Just one more transparent scheme for extra Senate seats. This is straight-up vote-rigging disguised as representation. Reparations for slavery, though emotionally charged, raise more questions and problems than they solve. The slaves were primarily owned by Democrats, so maybe only Democrats should pay. And what about black Americans who came to America after passage of the 13th Amendment? Do they receive reparations as well? Some Irish immigrants were indentured servants. Perhaps they should also receive a cut.

Other Democrat policies are equally ridiculous. Cap-and-trade schemes hike energy taxes, kill jobs, and block real energy independence. Politicizing immigration, as in suing Arizona over border enforcement, backfires by rallying support for secure borders. And Obamacare? It saddled companies with $1.4 billion in losses, low public approval (just 33 percent per CNN), and job-killing fines.

Democrat policies — from Obamacare to Biden’s inflation machine to crippling regulations, burdensome taxes, and progressive pipe dreams — betray traditional American values by expanding government at the expense of freedom and prosperity. They harm minorities through economic pain, burden the poor with hidden taxes, and fail politically by exposing overreach. This overreach became noticeable during Obama’s tenure and accelerated under Biden. Voters are increasingly recognizing that Democrat policies are abhorrent, unworkable, and inevitably harmful to the people they are ostensibly meant to help.

True progress lies in conservative reforms — tax cuts, deregulation, and market incentives that lift all boats. As Americans tire of big government’s failures, it’s time to reclaim the limited government ethos that made our nation strong. By rejecting leftist ideas, we can foster opportunity, security, and unity for generations to come.

The biblical prophet Isaiah warned us of these Bizarro-like policies when he said, “Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness, who put bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter.”

Perhaps someone should tell the Democrats.

