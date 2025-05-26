The Party of Ba’al and Jezebel

Before he joined Kash Patel at the FBI, Dan Bongino had a popular podcast and radio show. He would report on the latest Democrat scandal, calling it “the biggest scandal of our time.” Sadly, this became a regular theme. One scandal followed another, each seemingly as great as or greater than the ones that came before.

In my debates with Democrats, I like to ask them for their Top Ten List of things their party has done to make America safer, stronger, more prosperous, and more united. Only one person has ever listed ten, most list a few and then change the subject. But even the items they list turn out to have been ultimately harmful or ineffective. Obamacare is high on the list, as are the COVID “vaccines,” public schools and welfare.

When I look at that party’s history I see a consistent and frightening pattern. Southern Democrats owned the slaves, started the Civil War, formed the KKK, opposed passage of the 13th, 14th, and 15th Amendments, and passed Jim Crow laws and the Great Society legislation that decimated the nuclear family. They currently promote the losing side of every 90/10 issue facing America, such as championing MS-13 gang-bangers and Islamic terrorists and placing graphic pornography in K-12 schools.

How likely is it that a party would consistently choose actions that are harmful to those they claim to serve? “Once is happenstance, twice is a coincidence, three times is enemy action.” -- Ian Fleming

Promoting evil for personal gain is as old as humankind and people have always looked for the source.

Scripture warns us that we "…do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this age, against spiritual hosts of wickedness in the heavenly places."

In the Old Testament, Ba’al was a supernatural entity who demanded child sacrifice in exchange for prosperity. By contrast, Jezebel wielded a seductive charisma, bending loyalty to her will. The Left, particularly the Democrat (they're not democratic) Party utilizes sacrifice and deception, forfeiting the well-being of society for control (Ba’al) while at the same time masking its motives with charismatic manipulation (Jezebel).

The Democrats enact policies that are sold as progress but instead erode the vulnerable. The slaughter of over 63 million unborn children is peddled as "reproductive justice.” Chemically sterilizing children and surgically mutilating their genitals is referred to as "affirming gender identity." Letting criminals walk free while persecuting their victims is called "restorative justice.” Dysfunctional educational and public welfare systems stifle opportunity and promote generational dependency while working-class families are trapped in cycles of debt and despair.

The Left might justify these systems but the cost is Ba’al's due; communities are abandoned and our future is traded for votes. The disenfranchised cling to promises of reform that never materialize. Homelessness, illiteracy, and drug dependency rise as do rates of obesity and mental illness. The party hides behind Jezebel's facade as it enacts Ba’al's toll, consuming the very society it claims to serve. Jezebel’s danger is that she masks Ba’al’s sacrifices, making betrayal feel like salvation.

The Jezebel archetype has been weaponized with sexist or racist undertones as we've seen with college admissions and immigration policies. Those under her sway persuade voters with their rhetoric but their policies sustain the status quo; enriching themselves and doling out crumbs for the masses. Some Democrat voters have begun sensing the gap between words and deeds and their sentiments are reflected in the polls.

Together, the Ba’al and Jezebel archetypes form a toxic synergy of despair and deception. The Left sells policies that may attract their base but serve to deepen inequality and ensure dependency. They keep the masses desperate but pacify them with hope. Their narratives obscure truth, their policies sacrifice and seduce the unwary and uninformed, which hollows out democracy.

The Left and particularly the Democrat Party has become a machine that trades lives for power and trust for illusion. But it is not unique to their side; we see the same danger emanating from some Republicans, such as Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Susan Collins (R-ME).

To quote Dan Bongino again, “Most Republicans in Congress are really Democrats, but no Democrats are really Republicans.”

Am I saying that some politicians are possessed by demons? Of course not. But human nature is weak. As James Madison wrote, “If men were angels, no government would be necessary. If angels were to govern men, neither external nor internal controls on government would be necessary.”

The lesson is vigilance: question leaders who promise yet fail to deliver, scrutinize policies that promise but harm. Citizens must look beyond narratives to find truth. Only by demanding accountability can we resist the pull of these ancient shadows, ensuring that power serves people, and not the other way around.

