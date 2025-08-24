Hamas: Islamists aren't like us

The Democrat Party has willingly painted itself into an antisemitic corner, and it’s in no hurry to extricate itself. Zohran Mamdani, a notorious Islamist antisemite and Communist is poised to become the mayor of New York City, the city with the highest Jewish population in America. Most national Democrats aren’t endorsing him—not yet anyway—but they’re certainly not disavowing him either. He’s a darling of the Democrat Base, which has become increasingly anti-American and has always been antisemitic.

Of the approximately 50 remaining Hamas hostages, only 20 are possibly alive. Democrats have chosen the side of Hamas despite this kind of barbarity:

The family of Evyatar David, a 24-year-old Israeli held hostage by Hamas, issued a dire warning on Saturday, stating he has only “a few days left to live,” as negotiations for the release of the remaining captives remain stalled. Their statement follows the release of a new video by Hamas showing David in a Gaza tunnel, appearing extremely malnourished and visibly frail.

David has been held hostage more than 666 days. Many Democrats continue to deny October 7th, with its inhuman savagery, occurred. Others avoid mentioning it as they and their media propaganda arm credulously accept every lie Hamas feeds them.

It’s part of their belief system, the eternal oppressor/oppressed narrative that must, of necessity, deny objective reality. America and Israel are evil oppressors. Israel is an occupier of land the Palestinians—a made up people—have never possessed, and the UN is a trustworthy, honest broker for peace.

Americans have difficulty understanding other cultures, thinking because they watch American movies and wear American-style t-shirts, athletic shoes and jeans, they must be pretty much like us except for some quaint cultural quirks. Where Islamists are concerned, there are, apart from a shared species, no similarities. Hamas, like all Islamists, are a death cult. Guy Benson understands:

I don’t find it productive to engage with people who are very dishonest and who noisily occupy the moral low ground while dressing it up as something noble. But I will reiterate that the Hamas Death Cult started this heinous war with a massacre of unimaginable savagery. That Death Cult has rejected every viable path to ending the misery they’ve inflicted, has refused to surrender, and has refused to release the remaining living hostages they stole (and are currently starving). They boast that their butchery was a great success. They vow to repeat their genocidal atrocities as often as possible. They revel in Jewish death, and also accept Palestinian death as propaganda opportunities. This is why they are a Death Cult. And they rely on lies from their odious allies around the world to survive to fight and kill another day. It’s ghastly and evil.

Israel’s Arab neighbors all refuse to accept Palestinians in their nations. They know them too well. So does Israel, who while negotiating for hostages to keep the support of the West, prepares for the absolutely necessary elimination of Hamas:

Earlier this week, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir confirmed a new phase in the war against Hamas, focused on securing operational control of Gaza City. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted that Israel will not occupy the enclave, saying the expansion of the war is aimed at destroying Hamas and freeing the local population from its regime of terror. On Thursday night, he outlined conditions for ending the fighting, including the full disarmament of Hamas; the return of all 49 remaining hostages kidnapped on Oct. 7, 2023 and of the remains of Lt. Hadar Goldin, taken in 2014; the demilitarization of the entire Strip; security control of Gaza by the IDF; and establishing “an alternative civilian administration” in the enclave.

Surely Palestinians living in Gaza, people murdered, tortured and used by human shields by Hamas, people whose lives Hamas has destroyed, would welcome the destruction of Hamas? Not so much:

Despite international calls for peace, new polling suggests a sobering truth: most Palestinians, especially in the West Bank, do not support disarming Hamas or removing its military leadership, even if doing so would end the war in Gaza.

Hamas, like all Islamists, is not like us. They utterly reject the values of Western Civilization. If change is at all possible for them it’s going to take generations. In the meantime, it’s us or them. They hate America only a tiny bit less than Israel. They’re not giving us a choice. Failing to understand that can only result in more Islamist atrocities.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.