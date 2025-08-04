Good riddance Erika McEntarfer

Some bleeding hearts, or, more accurately, bleeding idiots, are aghast that President Trump fired the incompetent BLS commissioner. They should be more dumbfounded that Biden hired her in the first place. Nevertheless, in keeping with the prevailing sympathy, let’s contemplate her next career move. Then, let’s consider an adjustment to the jobs reporting period for her successor.

It’s said that those who can’t, teach; those who can, do. Since she “can’t,” it makes perfect sense that Erika McEntarfer shamefully retreat to the putrid halls of academia. Better yet, Erika may be a suitable fit for one of these positions that provide opportunities for “Progressive Data Jobs supports job-seekers in finding data, analytics, and tech jobs across the progressive and Democratic space.”

Ideally, Erika should sign on as a research analyst for a Democrat polling outlet, or the DNC itself. She’s accustomed to revising numbers down, so it would be amusing comeuppance to revise down their polls after election defeat.

Despite the intrusion of A.I. into almost everything, turns out there’s a research position on offer with Climate Power, based in Washington, D.C. This might be ideal for the Biden appointee: “Climate Power has an immediate opening for a Senior Political Research Associate to help the Research team monitor and track the federal government and key state elected officials, elevate the benefits of climate action and clean energy investments, and defend against efforts to dismantle climate progress.”

Our resolute America First economy, and markets that reflect its vitality, appreciate some degree of predictability, but all Erika offered is uncertainty. The compiled numbers which she oversees simply cannot be trusted. Her position was untenable. Good luck, Erika, don’t let the door hit you on your back on your way out.

Now let’s move on to the happier, DEI-free BLS and consider a potential refinement to how the jobs report is compiled and reported by her successor.

Markets can be volatile, especially when untrustworthy BLS reports are released. Many leftist naysayers leverage this as they search for any excuse to seed doubt and thwart the upward stock market trajectory. Perhaps like Erika, they recoil at America First success. As President Trump conveyed on Truth Social, they are stupid “panicans.”

Even as stock indexes reach new highs, the finicky financial press protested the so-called TACO trade. Then, when Trump doesn’t chicken out, but commits to a tariff regime, they protest that, too. He can do no right, which was captured humorously by some talking-head the other day: “If Trump walked on water, the left would say, ‘see, he can’t swim’.”

The “panicans” must love Erika, whose bad employment numbers for July facilitated a market sell-off last Friday. Exacerbating the gloom were drastically downward revisions for previous months. Rather than send markets on a BS BLS (yep, their figures are BS) roller-coaster ride every month, perhaps her successor should report jobs numbers quarterly, similar to the quarterly GDP reports. That will give the merit-based incumbent a chance to at least “finalize” the first two months, then offer a range for the third month. Indeed, GDP reports are also revised, twice.

Extending the reporting period for jobs data to three months might help reduce the variances – at least figures for the first two months should more closely reflect the real-world; then, if data is indeterminate for the third month of the period, include a range of projections.

In addition to reducing errors based on premature compilations of suspect data, here’s another big benefit: the Dem killjoy apparatus will have fewer opportunities to tarnish the Golden Age of America. After all, whatever the report conveys, they will concoct some anti-American spin, and revel with glee if markets drop in response. Let’s “revise down” their anti-business and anti-American propaganda possibilities.

