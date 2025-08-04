Vox: If only straight men were actually gay, then they wouldn’t be so lonely

This is a real headline from a recent article at Vox: “Why are so many straight guys so bad at gossiping?” And, here’s the solution the author offers: “Learning to yap could solve the male loneliness epidemic[.]”

Translation? If only straight men were actually just gay, and yapped about other people’s lives like catty women, then they wouldn’t be so lonely.

Have we finally reached peak idiocy? Well, based on where our leftwing media is apparently at you’d think so, but if our past experiences are any indication, perhaps not.

Have we finally reached peak irony? Again, I’d like to think so, but leftists have a way of outshining even their stupidest moments.

First of all, gay men are notorious for having the most indiscriminate attitudes when it comes time to sex, which is possibly the reason that gay men are also known for having some of the most disturbing and deeply unhealthy sex lives seen on the human spectrum. One need look no further than the antics seen at places like the Folsom Street Fair, or the recently-exposed activities caught on camera between Gleen Greenwald and a partner to know how true this is; it also explains why the average gay is a leftist, and a gay (fiscal) conservative is a rarity. (By its very nature, and operating from a position of objectivity, homosexual sex is deeply unfulfilling, as it’s a perversion of the created order; while it certainly can be stimulating and exciting for individuals engaging in such behavior, it does not establish the deep intimacy, trust, and security that sex between a husband and wife was designed to facilitate.)

Behind those flamboyant and over-the-top façades are very sad, very lonely, and very hurt little boys. Renowned psychologist Dr. Joseph Nicolosi once revealed that in fifteen years of counseling hundreds of gay men, he’d never met a homosexual who had a “loving, respectful” relationship with his father. While I’m not an expert like Dr. Nicolosi, that’s the same story for the gay men I personally know: they weren’t physically or sexually abused, but they had emotionally distant dads who didn’t engage with their sons.

Then, there’s this: While men as a whole are struggling with isolation and mental health issues, gay men are vastly more at risk, and it’s not because of social attitudes or “non-acceptance” as the narrative so often goes. Here’s an astute perspective, from gay writer Michael Hobbes, who begins his piece by introducing the reader to his gay friend Jeremy, who’s recovering in a Seattle hospital bed after a recent overdose:

Jeremy is not my only gay friend who’s struggling. There’s Malcolm, who barely leaves the house except for work because his anxiety is so bad. There’s Jared, whose depression and body dysmorphia have steadily shrunk his social life down to me, the gym and Internet hookups. And there was Christian, the second guy I ever kissed, who killed himself at 32, two weeks after his boyfriend broke up with him. For years I’ve noticed the divergence between my straight friends and my gay friends. While one half of my social circle has disappeared into relationships, kids and suburbs, the other has struggled through isolation and anxiety, hard drugs and risky sex. None of this fits the narrative I have been told, the one I have told myself. Like me, Jeremy did not grow up bullied by his peers or rejected by his family. He can’t remember ever being called a faggot. He was raised in a West Coast suburb by a lesbian mom. ‘She came out to me when I was 12,’ he says. ‘And told me two sentences later that she knew I was gay. I barely knew at that point.’

Hobbes then details the tremendous “progress” and “social acceptance” that gays have made, which he identifies as “more than any other demographic group in history.” Yet, it’s not really helping:

Still, even as we celebrate the scale and speed of this change, the rates of depression, loneliness and substance abuse in the gay community remain stuck in the same place they’ve been for decades. Gay people are now, depending on the study, between 2 and 10 times more likely than straight people to take their own lives. We’re twice as likely to have a major depressive episode. And just like the last epidemic we lived through, the trauma appears to be concentrated among men. In a survey of gay men who recently arrived in New York City, three-quarters suffered from anxiety or depression, abused drugs or alcohol or were having risky sex—or some combination of the three. Despite all the talk of our ‘chosen families,’ gay men have fewer close friends than straight people or gay women.

And shocker, but the “feminine” gays “are at a higher risk of suicide, loneliness and mental illness” than the “masculine” gays.

So Vox really has no idea what they’re talking about—but did they ever?

