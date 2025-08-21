Eight states with complete Republican disenfranchisement

In case anyone had any doubt where this gerrymandering fight is going:

WATCH: Texas Rep. Marc Veasey says Democrats in blue states need to focus on redistricting Republicans out.



"I don't want to hear about this bullshit about what y'all's constitution... get to redrawing their(Republicans) asses out."pic.twitter.com/qm70ksPMWi — Resist the Mainstream (@ResisttheMS) August 9, 2025

And here’s California Democrat Rep. Zoe Lofgren with absolutely no shame, confirming that wholesale Republican voter disenfranchisement is exactly where the party is going:

NEW: @mkraju asks @RepZoeLofgren, who's leading the charge to redistrict in California, if Dems are targeting GOP Reps. Ken Calvert, Darrell Issa, Kevin Kiley, David Valadao and Doug LaMalfa. "There's only 9 Republicans in California, so that's a pretty good guess," Lofgren says. pic.twitter.com/HPhmfKbp1G — Inside Politics (@InsidePolitics) August 10, 2025

Just put aside the Texas Republicans for a moment, even though their cause is righteous.

​​

🚨 FOX NEWS ALERT: Texas House passes GOP redistricting map, adding five Republican-leaning seats; bill now moves to Senate for final vote reports @BretBaier & @Garrett_FoxNews pic.twitter.com/Y524xWEKlu — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) August 20, 2025

Put them aside, because even though they are the reason California’s Ms. Lofgren and her fellow travelers are up in arms, we don’t need them to make the point that the gerrymandering is already insanely lopsided!

Eight blue states have zero Republican representation. Zero. That’s fully 16% of our 50 states with no Republican voice on the House side of the Hill. Sixteen percent. When you think about what our great patriots, our forefathers fought for: the blood, the sacrifice, for the all-consuming cause of freedom, this is an obscenity. An affront to Liberty.

Here’s each one of the afflicted states listed in order of the percentage of disenfranchised Republicans, along with the total number of disenfranchised Republican voters:

NM: 32.24% of the state (408,256)

NH: 32.04% of the state (352,140)

CT: 20.88% of the state (501,336)

DE: 25.65% of the state (195,425)

VT: 20.00% of the state (95,430)

RI: 14.45% of the state (108, 344)

HI: 13.64% of the state (109,821)

MA: 08.37% of the state (423,387)

How is this in any way “saving democracy”?

“Taxation without representation” launched this country. At least eight states may find themselves ready to hoist boxes into Boston Harbor if this gets much worse — and the “no-Kings” Democrats are once again, threatening to do exactly that: make it much worse.

If they weren’t trying to hurt our great experiment in individual liberty, I swear Democrats would have nothing to do.

Image from Grok.