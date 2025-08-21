« Democrat media go after Fox News for ‘helping’ Trump
August 21, 2025

Eight states with complete Republican disenfranchisement

By M. Walter
In case anyone had any doubt where this gerrymandering fight is going:

 

 

And here’s California Democrat Rep. Zoe Lofgren with absolutely no shame, confirming that wholesale Republican voter disenfranchisement is exactly where the party is going:

 

 

Just put aside the Texas Republicans for a moment, even though their cause is righteous.

​​

 

Put them aside, because even though they are the reason California’s Ms. Lofgren and her fellow travelers are up in arms, we don’t need them to make the point that the gerrymandering is already insanely lopsided!

Eight blue states have zero Republican representation. Zero. That’s fully 16% of our 50 states with no Republican voice on the House side of the Hill.  Sixteen percent. When you think about what our great patriots, our forefathers fought for: the blood, the sacrifice, for the all-consuming cause of freedom, this is an obscenity. An affront to Liberty.

Here’s each one of the afflicted states listed in order of the percentage of disenfranchised Republicans, along with the total number of disenfranchised Republican voters:

NM: 32.24% of the state (408,256)

NH: 32.04% of the state (352,140)

CT: 20.88% of the state (501,336)

DE: 25.65% of the state (195,425)

VT: 20.00% of the state (95,430)

RI: 14.45% of the state (108, 344)

HI: 13.64% of the state (109,821)

MA: 08.37% of the state (423,387)

How is this in any way “saving democracy”?

Taxation without representation” launched this country. At least eight states may find themselves ready to hoist boxes into Boston Harbor if this gets much worse — and the “no-Kings” Democrats are once again, threatening to do exactly that: make it much worse.

If they weren’t trying to hurt our great experiment in individual liberty, I swear Democrats would have nothing to do.

