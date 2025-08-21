Democrat media go after Fox News for ‘helping’ Trump

It is sad and humorous when rags like the NYT and WaPo, both of whom have campaigned and covered up for Democrats for decades while spreading lies about Trump and Republicans, think Fox News should pay damages for “helping” Trump.

Documents Add Detail to Fox Hosts’ Desire to Help Trump Several of Fox News’s most prominent on-air news personalities made clear their desire to help Mr. Trump shortly before and after the 2020 presidential election, according to a tranche of court documents released on Tuesday in a $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox Corporation filed by Smartmatic, a voting technology company.

So how did Fox News pundits, journalists, and anchors “help” Trump? They basically covered stories that most of the media wouldn’t.

Most Fox reporters:

Didn’t spread the lies about Russian collusion.

Didn’t spread the lies about what Trump said in his Charlottesville speech.

Didn’t spread the lies that the Hunter laptop was Russian disinformation.

Didn’t cover up Biden’s incompetence and didn’t label truthful videos as “deep fakes.”

Didn’t spread the lies that Trump’s tax cuts only helped the rich.

Didn’t cover up for all the crimes of Hillary and Joe regarding classified documents or the taking of kickbacks around the world for access.

Didn’t cover up for the FBI’s and intelligent agencies’ corrupt actions as they targeted Trump and his supporters.

Didn’t ignore the estimated 300,000 children lost under Biden. The media and other Democrats claimed they cared about children separated from their parents during Trump’s first term, but obviously they don’t care.

Didn’t hide the part of the speech on January 6th where Trump said march “peacefully and patriotically” to the Capitol.

Didn’t hide the truth that Trump recommended to Pelosi a few days before January 6th to put thousands of National Guard troops at the Capitol but she declined; Pelosi could have stopped the whole thing if she took Trump’s recommendation.

Didn’t hide the stories about how Trump achieved peace around the world. Instead of praising Trump for achieving peace, reporters at NPR essentially claimed that Trump is only trying to get other countries to flatter him. Most of the media, including NPR, heaped praise on “the adults in the room,” Biden, Obama, Sullivan, Blinken, and others, even though they made the world a much more dangerous place by building up Iran and Russia. NPR and PBS should not only have lost public funding, but they should lose their tax exempt status because they are essentially arms of the Democrat party.

Here are some very current stories that a few brave outlets are reporting on, “helping” Trump, while most of the media intentionally ignores or downplays:

It is a simple concept that people have only one principal residence; somehow, Adam Schiff, Letitia James, and Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook failed to comply, getting better loan rates on certain properties. Instead of focusing on fraud the media is targeting Trump and acting like he wants to fire her for no reason:

Who is Fed Gov. Lisa Cook — and why is Trump calling for her resignation? A new report says the president might try to fire Cook, the first woman of color to sit on the Federal Reserve Board of Governors.

The mainstream is also ignoring that an illegal who can’t speak English or read most road signs was given a commercial drivers license in California and Washington, and ended up killing three Americans in Florida.

Few are reporting on the boy who was suspended for feeling uncomfortable undressing in front of a biological girl who was allowed to use the boys’ locker room.

There’s barely a peep about the officer who was suspended in D.C. for cooking crime statistics and ignoring the number of arrests and decrease in crime since Trump sent in federal help. Instead they are focused on the lies that Trump is a dictator and a fascist.

And this, where the Biden administration placed thousands of children with non-related people without vetting:

Biden Admin Placed Over 11,000 Unaccompanied Immigrant Children with Unvetted Sponsors

Here’s a Fox story, about how both the Obama and Biden administrations debanked political opponents, just like they had IRS target political opponents:

Bank executives blow the whistle on how Obama, Biden admins pressured them to debank conservatives

Mexico suddenly turned over 26 cartel members to the Trump administration, but Biden’s open border policies made the cartels rich:

Mexico sends 26 cartel members to U.S. in deal with Trump administration

Surprisingly, this came from CBS.

The media is essentially ignoring anything related to Biden’s incompetence because they were complicit:

DOJ Bombshell Shows That Biden Admin Ignored Critical Red Flags About Autopenned Pardons

The Democrat media never reports on the truth that the climate is changing and has always changed, cyclically and naturally.

Imagine what Trump’s approval rating might be if the media weren’t campaigning for Democrat policies and seeking to destroy him everyday no matter how much they have to lie and cover up?

