'Democrat' becoming synonymous with criminality, anti-Americanism

There is no other way to say it: today’s Democrats have a love-affair with criminals, violence, and vulgarity.

Thus, they clearly favor illegal immigrants over citizens, criminals over the law-abiding, and chaos over the Constitution.

The examples are legion, inexhaustible. To wit:

The man charged with assaulting a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent with a Subway sandwich is a former DOJ employee, an ex-Swamp dweller.

Hunter Biden recently claimed that Melania Trump met her husband through Jeffrey Epstein. Hunter dismissed First Lady Melania Trump’s demand for an apology for his statements linking the former super model to Jeffrey Epstein.

Melania’s lawyers promptly persuaded the Daily Beast, who published the accusation, to post a retraction.

Her attorneys also threatened Hunter Biden with a $1 billion defamation lawsuit if he did not retract his statements linking her to the notorious pedophile. When one of the first lady’s attorneys demanded that Hunter retract the statement and apologize, the smartest man Joe Biden ever knew replied: “F*ck that! That’s not gonna happen” on a Channel 5 YouTube video.

Speaking of daily beasts, WCBD reported that 53-year-old William “Mullins” McLeod, a Democrat candidate for governor of South Carolina, was arrested on May 15 after he was found “yelling at the top of his lungs” while walking in downtown Charleston.

Wearing only underwear and shoes.

The Charleston Police Department recently released a remarkable one-hour-long video of the arrest, in which McLeod states, “I’m one of the most just humans to ever walk this soil,” and adds, “I’m Superman, godd*mn it!”

Delusions of adequacy mindful of a slew of Democrats, from Barack Hussein Obama to Corey “Spartacus” Booker. McLeod even threatened current and former South Carolina GOP politicians, at one point yelling of South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, “I’m gonna kick your f**king teeth in!” (It’s extremely likely that McLeod was under the influence of a narcotic or other drug, but that does nothing to excuse his actions.)

That perfectly sums up many in today’s Democrat party: expletive-spewing would-be pseudo-gods. More proof that what is called “liberalism” today is a mental illness.

Speaking of mental illness, many in the ever-so-tolerant Left also wigged out after a CNN story on controversial pastor Doug Wilson, of Christ Church in Moscow, Idaho.

Pastor Wilson spoke of the story -- and its aftermath -- on a video recently posted on YouTube.

The church has views that many of us would find old-fashioned at best, but the vitriol subsequently directed at Wilson and his church was stunning. The pastor himself was gracious in his remarks on the CNN story itself, while chronicling the over-the-top hatred of its viewers.

Wilson stated that “They filled up comment threads with vitriol. They swarmed the phone lines to give our church secretary a boatload of obscene messages to delete. They subscribed us to porn sites.”

Care to speculate on the “commenters” political persuasion?

Talk about Christianophobia!

In his YouTube video, Wilson stated of the progressive left: “When they say ‘democracy,’ they mean ‘tyranny.’ When they say ‘love,’ they mean ‘coercion.’ When they say ‘liberty,’ we can hear the clanking of the chains. When they say ‘dialogue,’ they mean for us to shut up. When they say ‘free your spirit,’ what they really mean is ‘obey the demons.’”

I must say, that seems to me a reasonably accurate summation.

On the eve of President Trump meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to try to foster a deal to finally end the bloody Russia-Ukraine War, California Gov. Gavin Newsom took to social media to state, “Donald Trump is about to have a very bad day”-- pertaining to Newsom’s vow to further redistrict his state to favor Democrats.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., recently posted a picture of himself holding a baseball bat and promising to push back against Trump’s "big, beautiful bill."

What was Hakeem threatening to do with that bat?

Newly declassified FBI records have pointed to Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), and Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA), as likely conduits for damaging leaks aimed at undermining President Donald Trump.

Many of us have suspected this for a long time now. The inimitably repulsive Swalwell was the victim of a Chinese honey-trap, yet has faced no consequences for his incredibly irresponsible actions. And, rather than address the charges, he recently tweeted, “Come get me, Kash,” a taunting reference to FBI Director Kash Patel.

Meanwhile, Schiff, i.e., “Pencil Neck,” is facing allegations of mortgage fraud as well as what many would consider treason.

Talk about a demented duo! Swalwell, Schiff, Pelosi, Harris … oh my! California has come a long way from Ronald Reagan! Down a road that ought not have been travelled.

I would normally say “And I could go on … ” about now, but that would be an understatement. I have barely scratched the surface of Democrat’s lawlessness, thuggery, vulgarity, perfidy, and insanity. And yes, anti-Americanism. Nearly all of the aforementioned events occurred in just the past few days.

Mind-bending. Some of the Democrat party’s leaders are (allegedly) criminals themselves, so perhaps it shouldn’t be surprising that they have such an affinity for others of their ilk.

Image: Official portrait, via Wikipedia // public domain