Declassified FBI files expose 19 hidden Clinton Foundation bank accounts

The Just the News website has published a declassified internal FBI document that outlines the timeline of investigations concerning the Clinton Foundation. This timeline reveals a conspiracy of obstruction of justice involving several appointees from President Obama’s administration, including deputy attorney general Sally Yates, deputy FBI director Andrew McCabe, FBI director James Comey, and Attorney General Loretta Lynch. The investigation focused on then–secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s alleged pay-to-play scheme involving the Clinton Foundation.

Notably, the document indicates that the FBI’s Los Angeles office was also investigating a separate campaign finance fraud case, which uncovered 19 previously undisclosed accounts associated with the Clinton Foundation. The Foundation, which is designated solely as a presidential archive, undertook numerous initiatives in foreign countries with bank accounts. These undisclosed overseas accounts operated as secret slush funds meant for bribery and facilitating illicit activities.

In 2022, I filed a formal complaint against the Clinton Foundation’s audit and tax firm, BKD, LLP, which has since merged with another national firm to become Forvis, LLP. The complaint was based on their negligence in addressing significant irregularities in their audited financial statements and tax returns. As a result of my action, the firm signed a consent order acknowledging that it failed to “exercise due professional care in the performance of professional services.” My investigation was featured as an exclusive guest post on Gateway Pundit.

The investigation found that the Foundation relied on Microsoft Excel as its financial system. Using spreadsheets instead of verifiable accounting software raises significant concerns. Unlike enterprise software that secures transactions in a reliable ledger and generates clear audit trails, spreadsheets can be easily manipulated. Numbers can be changed, moved, or deleted without leaving a trace, which can lead to transparency issues and obscure any potential irregularities. Additionally, by compiling and auditing the Foundation’s financial statements, BKD compromised the ethical standards of independence, integrity, and objectivity.

In light of the shocking disclosure of 19 undisclosed bank accounts, I have taken the important step of submitting a FOIA request to the FBI to seek clarity and transparency on this matter, as detailed below.

The Department of Justice must take urgent action by subpoenaing the banks associated with the 19 accounts and conducting a thorough audit of all transactions linked to the sources of their deposits, payments, payees, and other connected accounts. A detailed forensic audit could reveal critical evidence of tax evasion, bribery, and violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA). Such findings could seriously jeopardize the Clinton Foundation’s non-profit status and lead to criminal investigations of those implicated.

Bob Bishop is a forensic investigator and a retired CPA.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.