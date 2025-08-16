A Black woman joins the Constitution

As Normal Americans know, it’s difficult to convert Democrat true believers, particularly on the issue of guns. But it is possible, and one woman suggests it’s worth the effort.

Vanessa Rosa is now the Rhode Island director for Women for Gun Rights. But not long ago, she was as afraid of guns and anti-gun as any doctrinaire leftist. She has a YouTube presence under “Gothix” and in I used to HATE guns—Now I’m Getting My Concealed Carry Permit, she begins with video of her delight in passing her concealed carry shooting test.

Graphic: Rosa YouTube Screenshot

Rosa demonstrates the validity of her conversion by acknowledging some viewers will be upset she, or anyone, should have to pass a test and be approved by government to exercise a fundamental, unalienable right. She correctly notes that’s just the way things are right now in Rhode Island and in non-constitutional carry states.

She also notes she must file reams of paperwork with her town’s police department, including three typed character references. She has no idea how long it will take to finally be approved, but she’s going through the process.

Rosa tells us she was very intimidated by guns, knew no one who owned a gun, and had never gone to a range. I’m sure that will be familiar to many Democrats, but she said: “I’m here to tell you it’s not that difficult.”

She related a conversation with a relative who asked why she would want to carry a gun? She explained people asking that question seldom think bad things could happen to them. She spoke of the recent mass stabbing at a Michigan WalMart, stopped only because a prepared citizen had a gun. She realistically observed that relying on the police is foolish:

“By the time you call the cops the crime is already done. People are dead; people are stabbed…You are your own first responder.”

Rosa also said she was partly inspired by media lies, noting when a mass shooting happens, they virtually always omit the fact that many occur in “gun free” zones, which do nothing but endanger innocent people. They don’t want to expose the failure of their “gun safety” measures. She also noted criminals don’t obey the law and care nothing for “gun free zone” signs:

“That’s welcoming more criminals into the area because they know they’re going to be unopposed.”

She has five easy steps “to help you get into firearms:”

(1) Check your state laws to understand the entire process.

(2) Get “plugged in” to a Second Amendment community. Get help from people who understand your concerns and know the Second Amendment is the right that secures every other right. It’s important to be with helpful, knowledgeable people who will teach you the basics.

“In order to defeat anti-gun advocates, you have to make more gun owners.”

(3) Take your “blue card” test. Apparently in Rhode Island, one must pass a 50 question, multiple choice test to get a permit to buy ammo(?!) and a handgun. Bizarre to many Americans, but necessary there. Rosa suggests choosing the answers that seem “most extreme.” I’ve no way to know whether that’s good advice but considering the test is surely written by anti-liberty/gun cracktivists, it may not be a bad idea.

Graphic: Rosa YouTube Screenshot

(4) Try a variety of guns before buying one. Don’t buy one on looks alone. Take advantage of free events that offer the chance to handle and shoot a variety of guns. Good instructors often provide this opportunity with their classes. Rosa showed her S&W Equalizer, which is easy for her to rack and has a grip safety, which for a beginner, “gave me some peace of mind.” Here Rosa noted there is also federal paperwork and a background check involved in buying a gun, and without a concealed carry permit, there’s a seven-day waiting period. Aren’t you glad you don’t live in Rhode Island?

(5) Once you’ve bought a gun, “practice, practice, practice.” Shooting is a perishable skill.

Amazingly, Rosa said to pass the state test, one must shoot—apparently exclusively—at 25 yards! If accurate, that’s doubtless another attempt by RI bureaucrats to keep people from carrying guns.

Rosa is a charming, literate woman. She just might be able to help others make the transition from fearful serfs to aware, prepared citizens.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.