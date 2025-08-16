Summer lull swallows France’s debt crisis

France remains a politically immovable monolith. A toxic mix of a ballooning budget deficit, an overgrown welfare state, and a persistent recession makes the country a prime candidate for a full-blown sovereign debt crisis. If the government fails to pass its budget, Europe could be in for a heated autumn.

Cuts to social benefits, pension freezes, or reductions in health coverage have historically ended in general strikes, highway blockades, or suburban riots. The media tends to romanticize this as “character strength” -- a people resisting the stingy state and fighting for their rights.

What’s left unsaid is that France operates with a staggering government spending ratio of 57% of GDP -- the largest welfare state in the EU, possibly even the democratic world champion of redistribution. This deeply socialist policy mix has driven the country into a fiscal and economic dead end.

Interest Costs Explode

Public debt stands at around 114% of GDP, with Prime Minister François Bayrou’s government planning fresh borrowing of 5.4% of GDP this year -- figures so far removed from the defunct Maastricht criteria they make you dizzy. In July, Bayrou managed to trim the projected deficit from 5.8% to 5.4%, a €5 billion reduction.

But in the face of a €3 trillion debt mountain, this is less than a drop in the bucket -- a faint pulse from a policy in terminal decline. Bond markets have taken notice: yields on 10-year French debt have climbed 30 basis points over the past year to 3.3%. That means at least €67 billion in interest costs this year -- €16 billion more than last year -- squeezing government room to maneuver like ice melting on the Côte d’Azur.

Calm Before the Storm

For now, the summer news drought has swallowed the debt crisis narrative. Since Bayrou’s mid-July reform package, the media has gone silent. In truth, budgets like France’s, Spain’s, or Italy’s have only been kept afloat thanks to the ECB’s willingness to crush bond market unrest with massive interventions -- a habit developed since the last debt crisis 15 years ago.

Short of Luxembourg, no major EU state could fend off a sovereign debt crisis alone. At this point, real reforms may already be too late: any drastic cuts would collapse economies hooked on subsidies, cheap credit, and state interventionism, triggering mass unemployment and social unrest.

Still, Paris seems to have recognized the urgency. Three weeks ago, Bayrou unveiled the next consolidation package: €44 billion in spending cuts for next year (about 1.5% of GDP). The plan includes a hiring freeze for civil servants, merging inefficient agencies, and freezing welfare and pensions in 2026 at 2025 levels -- a “blank year” for the welfare state. Only the defense budget will rise, in line with NATO demands.

Wealthy taxpayers will lose certain breaks, the healthcare system will be trimmed, and sick leave will be monitored more strictly. If the economy holds, the deficit could drop to 4.6% next year, with the government aiming for Maastricht’s 3% cap by 2029. But given France’s track record, few expect the numbers to hold once the social peace bill comes due.

Symbolic Misstep

The package also scraps two public holidays -- Easter Monday and, controversially, May 8, the WWII victory day. While aimed at boosting productivity, many patriotic French will see this as a provocation, hardly a way to win public backing for fiscal reform. Facing organized resistance and the threat of another no-confidence vote, Bayrou has floated the idea of a 2026 budget referendum -- an unusual gamble that may backfire.

Like Germany, France’s budget crisis is unfolding amid recession. Weak consumer sentiment and falling retail sales are partially offset by tourism, expected to grow 6% this year. But France is deindustrializing, its manufacturing PMI stuck around 48, and construction output at 43 -- deep in recession territory.

For now, the summer lull allows Paris to bury its own fiscal mess beneath coverage of America’s debt drama. But Brussels fears that a French bond market panic could bring down the EU’s entire debt edifice. With a deepening U.S. trade war and a worsening recession, France’s crisis could be back in the headlines within weeks -- possibly ushering in a hot autumn in Paris and a new European debt drama.

