Concealed carry reciprocity: a conscious choice?

Concealed carry reciprocity (CCR) is a simple concept. Anyone with a concealed carry permit issued by any American state can carry concealed in every state, subject to the specific laws of each state. It’s rather like a driver’s license with one major difference: the right to keep and bear arms—the Second Amendment—is an express, unalienable, natural right. The Second Amendment doesn’t invent or grant it. It merely recognizes it. That right existed long before America and the Constitution existed and will exist as long as human beings exist. Government cannot legitimately take it away or infringe on it.

I know, I know. There are infringements on the Second Amendment. They don’t invalidate our God-given right but do somewhat restrict it, though arguably less now than even eight months ago. I don’t argue the point, but I have only about 800 words with which to work and must keep my theme narrowly focused.

CCR ought to be a universal no-brainer, but it’s not. At the moment, because there is no constitutional, national standard, individual states must write compacts with other states to establish limited CCR. The majority of states do; others—mostly blue--refuse. The District of Columbia does its worst to keep honest residents from so much as owning guns. It’s certainly not going to go for CCR, and I doubt anyone is certain exactly how that process under home rule would differ from state-to-state CCR.

If driver’s licenses are universally honored and so are marriage licenses, as are a great many other licenses and legal documents, why shouldn’t a document upholding an express, unalienable, constitutional right be so honored? To normal, sane Americans it’s a rhetorical question; the answer is obvious. To Democrats, the answer is also obvious, though opposite that of the sane. It’s also usually expressed in spittle-slinging screams and obscenities.

What about Constitutional Carry (CC)? Currently 29 states allow CC. Anyone not otherwise prohibited by law—felony conviction, adjudicated mentally ill, too young, etc.—may carry a concealed weapon without a state-issued permit, but only within their state of residence. Anyone wanting to enjoy the benefits of reciprocity must have a state-issued permit which is good only within states that signed compacts.

North Carolina is poised to become the 30th CC state if the legislature overrides Governor Josh Stein’s veto. My Wyoming concealed carry permit gives me CCR in six bordering states, all of which have compacts with Wyoming.

When President Trump federalized DC law enforcement, the effect on crime was immediate and dramatic, so of course Democrats opposed it. Trump also immediately ordered the DC police to cut their gun permitting process from months down to days:

"President Trump is not only stopping violent crime in Washington, D.C., he is also streamlining the permitting process for law-abiding residents who want the ability to protect themselves and their families," White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers told Fox News Digital. "The Making DC Safe and Beautiful Task Force has been working with local officials to eliminate longstanding obstacles and successfully reduced the average permit processing time from several months to just five days."

And now he’s open to CCR, nationally, and in DC:

“Well, they have it in some states and I feel strongly about it. As you know, I’m in favor of it. People have to protect themselves. I’m a Second Amendment person. Very simple. People have to be able to protect themselves. Especially like in Washington. You walk down the street, a guy comes up, he slugs you, he’s got a pistol in his hand, you could be tough. You could be in great shape. You could be a powerful person, or you could be a guy that weighs 100 pounds with a gun in your hand, and I’ll bet on the guy with the gun 100 percent of the time, right? So, you need protection. So. I’m a Second Amendment person all the way.”

Such a permanent move would likely require an act of Congress, and with the Republican Congress not even willing to allow Trump’s recess appointments, it seems unlikely. However, Trump is playing 3D chess while his opponents are drooling on the checkerboard.

He’s already demonstrated that rampant crime and societal degradation in blue states and cities is a conscious, Democrat choice. It’s not inevitable or impossible to change. He’s done it in DC in a week. He’s demonstrating the same thing in DC with CCR.

