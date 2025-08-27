Why didn't the trucking company hire an English teacher?

Over the last few years, some companies in the North Texas area have hired English teachers for their employees. They usually hold the class during lunch time or early in the morning, depending on shifts. Why? The response is sensible. We need them to learn English to be better employees. Makes sense to me specifically understanding all those plant safety posters.

We learned recently about the truck driver who allegedly killed three innocent people in Florida. It's the kind of story that makes no sense, especially putting a man behind the wheel of a big truck without English. Here is the story:

On August 12, 2025, an illegal alien, Harjinder Singh, who obtained a Commercial Driver’s License from the State of California, killed three people by blocking the highway while making an illegal U turn in Florida. During an interview with investigators from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration on August 14, 2025, Singh demonstrated a lack of understanding of the English Language and was only able to correctly answer 2 of 12 verbal questions and accurately identify 1 of 4 highway signs. How did Harjinder Singh get in the USA? How did he get a Commercial Driver’s License? Are there more truckers like him? The answers will shock you.

Yes -- he is probably not the one.

So a man who does not speak English gets a commercial license? How many languages are we offering the test in? It should be English, but California is California.

The real story is beyond immigration. This is another example of politically correct ideas meeting no enforcement of immigration laws. Anyone with common sense would understand that driving one of those rigs require an understanding of the language. It also requires an understanding of traffic signs and speaking enough words to talk to a police officer on the road or passing a weight test that those trucks go through on the road.

So why didn't an executive at the trucking company even think about the risk of having such a driver on the road? After all, we are not talking about a fork lift truck or a delivery van. One of those rigs requires a man with experience and awareness of the risk.

Last, but not least, why didn't the company require basic knowledge of English or pay for a class at the community college? Was it cheaper to hire an illegal? It usually is.

Wonder if the insurance company knew about an illegal alien driving one of their trucks? My guess is that they didn’t know. Don’t be surprised if insurance companies are sending urgent messages to their clients requesting a review of who is driving.

Three people are dead because we no longer enforce immigration laws. It would have been cheaper for the company to pay an English class or hire a legal resident.

Image: Pixabay